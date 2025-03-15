SARASOTA, Fla. — Gunnar Henderson, who has been dealing with a mild intercostal strain, said he expects to be ready to play on opening day.

“That’s my plan,” he said Saturday. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Henderson has been sidelined since Feb. 27, when he left the Orioles’ spring training game after landing awkwardly making a leaping catch. He’s making progress, hitting in the cage and taking grounders, but said this injury has been lingering.

He thinks he may be able to sneak in a few more spring training at-bats before the the team heads to Toronto, then be ready to go for the first game of the season on March 27.

“It’s getting there,” Henderson said. “It’s a lot better than what it originally felt like.”

Any time without Henderson would be a big loss for the Orioles, but they are preparing in the event that he may not be available. Jackson Holliday, who primarily played second in his rookie season last year, has been getting reps at shortstop since Henderson’s injury.

If Henderson isn’t ready to start the season, the Orioles would likely put Ramon Urías at second, Holliday at shortstop and Jordan Westburg at third base, with someone like Liván Soto or Vimael Machín on the bench. Jorge Mateo, who would have been the obvious choice to backfill shortstop, is doubtful for opening day as he’s still ramping up after getting Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.

Henderson hit .281 with an .893 OPS and 37 home runs in 2024, also making his first All-Star team and finishing fourth in American League MVP voting.