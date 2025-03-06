SARASOTA, Fla. — After being added to the front office this winter, former outfielder Adam Jones further cements his place in Baltimore by being named one of two new additions to the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Jones joins former outfielder Joe Orsulak as this year’s Hall of Fame class inductees. Additionally, longtime broadcaster Tom Davis will be inducted as this year’s Herb Armstrong Award winner for non-players.

Jones, who spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons with Baltimore, will be recognized with a bobblehead giveaway Aug. 9 for the first 20,000 fans at Camden Yards. The figure shows Jones carrying a celebratory pie to smash in a teammate’s face — a familiar ritual Jones began carrying out in 2013 after wins.

A luncheon for the three honorees will take place Aug. 8, and the on-field induction ceremony will take place the next night ahead of Baltimore’s 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Athletics.

Jones was — and in his new role as an advisor to general manager Mike Elias, remains — an integral figure in Baltimore. He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in 2008 and went on to become a five-time All-Star who ranks near the top in franchise leaders for hits (fourth), homers (fifth), runs batted in (fifth), runs (fifth), doubles (seventh) and games played (eighth). He is also one of six Orioles players to be named an All-Star in at least five seasons, joining Mike Mussina, Jim Palmer, Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken Jr. and Brooks Robinson.

He was a key member of the Buck Showalter-led Orioles teams that ended the club’s 15-year playoff drought in 2012 and followed it up with a division title in 2014 and a wild-card appearance in 2016.

Orsulak played five seasons for the Orioles between 1988-1992. He led the team in batting average three of those years (1988, 1989 and 1992) and in 1991, he recorded a single-season franchise record of 22 outfield assists.

The 62-year-old also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Montreal Expos and then-Florida Marlins.

And Davis is a five-time Maryland Sportscaster of the Year winner. He served as a fill-in radio and TV broadcaster for Orioles games for three decades, hosted “O’s Xtra” on MASN and was given the John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award by the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.