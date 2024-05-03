The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Nick Markakis, Terry Crowley and Dick Bowie will be honored in August

CINCINNATI — The Orioles will add new faces to their Hall of Fame for the first time since 2021.

Nick Markakis, a former right fielder, and Terry Crowley, a former hitting coach and first baseman/designated hitter, will be inducted this year. Former scout Dick Bowie will also be included as the Herb Armstrong Award winner.

The induction ceremony will take place Aug. 24 prior to the Orioles’ 4:05 p.m. game against the Astros.

Markakis was drafted by the Orioles in 2003 and played the first nine of his 15 years with Baltimore. He won two Gold Gloves and ranks sixth in club history in doubles (316), seventh in hits (1,547) and tied for second in outfield assists (93). He won Most Valuable Oriole in 2007.

Crowley played 12 of his 15 years with the Orioles, appearing in two World Series. After his playing days, he returned for two stints as hitting coach, working with the team from 1985 to 1988 and 1999 to 2011. He stayed connected with the team until 2018, working as an adviser.

Bowie was a full-time scout for 13 years, most notably recommending the Orioles sign Cal Ripken Jr. as an infielder, discovering Al Bumbry and signing Larry Sheets. Bowie died in 1981.