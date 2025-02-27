Who’s green, plays pickleball and is a really big dill? Relish, of course, the reigning champion of the Berks Live Hot Dog Race at Camden Yards.

If you’re not relishing the green condiment’s 2024 season win, this is your chance to dress up as mustard or ketchup — or relish — and race against the hot dog toppings. The Orioles posted a part-time job opening Tuesday in search of live hot dog race performers to work game days, events and public appearances as the renowned Camden Franks.

Each frank has their own unique personality , including a favorite song, hobby and Orioles player. Mustard’s favorite player is Bun-nar Henderson, Ketchup’s favorite hobby is Netflix and grill and Relish’s favorite song is “All Too Well Done (10 Minute Version) (Relish’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.

The part-time gig pays $15 an hour, and interested racers must be between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet 2 inches to fit into the costume. Candidates also must be able to wear and run in the costume in “extreme heat” and “able to work at least 25% of Orioles home games including nights and weekends,” according to the job posting .

The live hot dog races debuted last year , with about a dozen or so games featuring the larger-than-life dogs racing around the warning track. While the digital races are still a hit, the in-person races revved up the crowd , with thousands of fans cheering on their condiment’s color.

As well as new brave hot dog racers, other changes coming to Camden Yards include a temporary sound system upgrade in preparation for video board and sound system improvements expected ahead of the 2026 season , renovations to the park’s control room and chiller plant, which cools the Camden Yards complex, as well as moving the left-field wall in .

The $135 million in renovations to the ballpark come from a Maryland Stadium Authority financing plan that the state’s Board of Public Works approved in January .

Cheaper food is also coming to Camden Yards with hot dogs for as little as $4. So whether you’re a hot-dog lover, racer or spectator, you’re sure to be able to get your fill this season.

Baltimore Banner reporter Hayes Gardner contributed to this article.