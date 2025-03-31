These songs can come to define a player. When Ryan Mountcastle walks up to anything other than his trademark angsty pop-punk song, it just feels wrong. The decision ahead of the home opener, then, is large.

It’s not just a walk-up song.

These are the walk-up songs for the position players on the Orioles home-opening roster, and below is a Spotify playlist holding the names.

Walk-up songs

Ryan Mountcastle: “Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low

Mountcastle returned with his classic karaoke tune.

Adley Rutschman: “Alive (nightmare)” by Kid Cudi

Asked why, Rutschman said the song sounds good. Straight to the point.

Cedric Mullins: “Let’s Go” by Key Glock

Mullins said the song “gets me going, gets me hyped up.”

Ramón Laureano: “Dakiti” by Bad Bunny and Jhayco

Laureano is a self-proclaimed early Bad Bunny fan. He said he’s had a Bad Bunny most, if not all, of his career.

Heston Kjerstad: “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich

Kjerstad said one of his brothers recommended this track. There’s a local connection: Kjerstad is from Amarillo, Texas, and one of the members of the Big & Rich group is also from there.

Dylan Carlson: “Follow God” by Kanye West

Carlson had to think of a song on the spot after he was called up Monday.

Ramón Urías: “Me Activo” by Jasiel Nuñez, Peso Pluma and Xavi

Jordan Westburg: “The Name” by KB

Westburg likes the meaning behind the lyrics.

Gary Sánchez: “La Gozadera” by Gente De Zona ft. Marc Anthony

Jorge Mateo: “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny; “Palo Ajeno” by Chimbala and Mestizo Is Back

Mateo has two songs that can be alternated each at-bat.

Tyler O’Neill: “No Friends In The Industry” by Drake

O’Neill knew he’d pick a Drake song. After much deliberation, he went with this.

Jackson Holliday: “luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

During spring training, Holliday still used Green Day’s “Holiday,” but he changed it up for the regular season.

Ryan O’Hearn: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent

O’Hearn sticks with the same walk-up song from last year.