These songs can come to define a player. When Ryan Mountcastle walks up to anything other than his trademark angsty pop-punk song, it just feels wrong. The decision ahead of the home opener, then, is large.
It’s not just a walk-up song.
These are the walk-up songs for the position players on the Orioles home-opening roster, and below is a Spotify playlist holding the names.
Walk-up songs
Ryan Mountcastle: “Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low
Mountcastle returned with his classic karaoke tune.
Adley Rutschman: “Alive (nightmare)” by Kid Cudi
Asked why, Rutschman said the song sounds good. Straight to the point.
Cedric Mullins: “Let’s Go” by Key Glock
Mullins said the song “gets me going, gets me hyped up.”
Ramón Laureano: “Dakiti” by Bad Bunny and Jhayco
Laureano is a self-proclaimed early Bad Bunny fan. He said he’s had a Bad Bunny most, if not all, of his career.
Heston Kjerstad: “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich
Kjerstad said one of his brothers recommended this track. There’s a local connection: Kjerstad is from Amarillo, Texas, and one of the members of the Big & Rich group is also from there.
Dylan Carlson: “Follow God” by Kanye West
Carlson had to think of a song on the spot after he was called up Monday.
Ramón Urías: “Me Activo” by Jasiel Nuñez, Peso Pluma and Xavi
Jordan Westburg: “The Name” by KB
Westburg likes the meaning behind the lyrics.
Gary Sánchez: “La Gozadera” by Gente De Zona ft. Marc Anthony
Jorge Mateo: “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny; “Palo Ajeno” by Chimbala and Mestizo Is Back
Mateo has two songs that can be alternated each at-bat.
Tyler O’Neill: “No Friends In The Industry” by Drake
O’Neill knew he’d pick a Drake song. After much deliberation, he went with this.
Jackson Holliday: “luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
During spring training, Holliday still used Green Day’s “Holiday,” but he changed it up for the regular season.
Ryan O’Hearn: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent
O’Hearn sticks with the same walk-up song from last year.
