An Orioles playlist: Each walk-up song for Baltimore’s hitters, and why they chose it

As their song plays throughout Camden Yards during their walk to the plate, some Orioles players are looking for tranquility. Others want a reminder of where they came from, or a way to amp themselves up.

Whatever the reason, Orioles batters all have a song that becomes almost a part of their identity. Fans hear the tune and recognize who’s next, even before turning toward the on-deck circle. There are sing-along opportunities.

“I think it varies from guy to guy,” outfielder Ryan McKenna said. “Some guys just like to get in the zone, or if it’s something they’ve had success with in the past, or something like that where they just like the song itself and it doesn’t really have any deeper meaning.”

But McKenna’s song has a deeper meaning, one he thinks of every time it plays. When “Who I Am” by Ben Fuller comes on, he thinks of his faith and how he was raised. And he hopes there’s someone else out there who might connect with the lyrics the way he does.

“Maybe somebody likes the song, they look it up and see what it’s about,” McKenna said. “It just has a positive tone to it, and it just puts me in a good mental spot. If I hear it, it sets me in a good mental state.”

When Kid Ink’s “Sunset” comes on, outfielder Kyle Stowers thinks of his days growing up in California. He’s had the same track since 2021, and he won’t change it any time soon.

“I know it’s time for a new walk-up song when I stop listening to it when I’m walking up,” Stowers said. “It depends on what kind of mindset you’re trying to get in. I think that’s kind of the focal point of a walk-up song.”

There are 13 batters on the Orioles. There are 13 walk-up songs. Here they are, compiled in list format and within a Spotify playlist for your listening pleasure.

Kyle Stowers: “Sunset” by Kid Ink

Why: “I kind of feel like it fits me, being from California.”

Ramón Urías: “El Rey” by Vicente Fernández

Why: Vicente Fernández is a Mexican ranchera singer who died in 2021. Urías, who was born in Magdalena de Kino, Mexico, wanted to choose an artist from his home country.

Anthony Santander: “Me Gusta” by Porfi Baloa

Why: “I like it because it’s kind of good to get everybody on their feet moving. Good sounds. I really like it. Especially that guy, is one of the best musicians. He plays everything, and he’s from Venezuela,” which is Santander’s home country.

Ryan Mountcastle: “Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low

Why: His favorite karaoke song to sing is either “I Miss You” by Blink-182 or this classic from All Time Low, whose members are from Baltimore County. He can’t go wrong with either.

Cedric Mullins: “JIGGALO” by Mike Dimes

Why: Mullins is a rap aficionado, and this song goes hard.

Jorge Mateo: “Rico De Cuna” by Aposento Alto

Why: Mateo loves the message behind it. At one point, the lyrics say in Spanish that before you are born, you’re already rich because you have God in your heart.

Adley Rutschman: “Gorgeous” by Kanye West

Why: Rutschman sticks with what works. This classic Kanye song has been his choice for a long time.

Terrin Vavra: “Look Ahead” by Future

Why: While at the University of Minnesota, Vavra heard this playing in the weight room. He’s enjoyed how it hypes him up ever since.

Adam Frazier: “Move Your Body” by Sevek and Öwnboss

Why: Frazier likes all music, including hard rock and country. But this EDM mix is what he wants to hear before an at-bat.

Gunnar Henderson: “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

Why: It’s a classic tune with an epic intro. The 21-year-old can appreciate that.

Anthony Bemboom: “Come Together” by Gary Clark Jr. and Junkie XL

Why: Bemboom fully understands how some Beatles originalists might prefer the John Lennon and Paul McCartney number. But Bemboom enjoys the blues guitar in the Clark Jr. version.

Ryan McKenna: “Who I Am” by Ben Fuller

Why: “I grew up in a Christian household and it’s something that’s really important to me. I don’t talk about it too much, but I think it’s something that is really important for me. It kind of sets the tone for my days, just to seek him and what he wants for my life, and I try to spread the love that he has for everybody. So, yeah, it’s a Christian song. Ben Fuller, he actually reached out to me one time after he heard me play it one time, so that was pretty cool. He seems like an awesome dude, genuine guy, and it just kind of has a good message to it.”

Austin Hays: “Rolex® On A Redneck” by Brantley Gilbert ft. Jason Aldean