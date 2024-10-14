The Orioles will have a new hitting department next season after two of their main major league coaches decided to depart the organization.

Last week, co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller was one of three coaches to depart. And now co-hitting coach Matt Borgschulte is leaving Baltimore to return to the Minnesota Twins organization, a source confirmed. It remains to be seen whether offensive strategy coach Code Asche will remain.

Borgschulte joined the Orioles from the Twins in 2022, and he and Fuller split the major league hitting coach duties since then. Before Baltimore, Borgschulte was a minor league hitting coach between 2018 and 2021.

Brandon Warne from Locked On Twins first reported Borgschulte’s departure from the Orioles.

Baltimore’s second-half struggles were due in part to an offensive slump. Injuries played a role, with Jorge Mateo, Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías missing time. But there were slumps as well that impacted key hitters, such as Adley Rutschman.

With Fuller and Borgschulte out, the Orioles will be searching for at least one new hitting coach this winter. The coaching turnover comes after general manager Mike Elias said after the season that he would evaluate what Baltimore can “adjust in many different ways,” be that staff or philosophy.

Some of the options who could fill in for Fuller and Borgschulte might already be in the organization — especially if the Orioles hope to maintain familiar faces for some of their new prospect breakthroughs. Triple-A Norfolk manager Buck Britton has been in the organization for much of his career. Mike Montville, the Triple-A hitting coach, is another option. Another could be Anthony Villa, the director of player development.