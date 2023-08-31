Feibelman was only 11 when he arrived in America with his mother. Much of his life had been spent on the run, escaping from his birthplace of Mannheim, Germany, to Belgium, France and finally Switzerland. The rise of the Nazi Party threatened his life. He remembers a time he was forced to line up in front of what he thought was a firing squad, only to be let go. His father was captured and sent to Auschwitz. He was never heard from again.