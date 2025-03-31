Greetings, fans, and welcome back to the return of O’s and Bohs at the Yard.

After opening the season on the road with a 2-2 split against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first of 81 home games in 2025.

The Baltimore Banner is live at the ballpark to capture the scene of the home opener, check up on stadium updates and provide other updates and analysis. Check back for more.