Derik Queen’s from Baltimore, that’s why.

Queen and three other Maryland basketball stars will throw out ceremonial first pitches during the Orioles’ home opener at Camden Yards on Monday, with pregame ceremonies beginning around 2:30 p.m.

Queen, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, will be joined by Maryland natives Julian Reese and Allie Kubek, along with Shyanne Sellers. Queen and Sellers will serve as the first guest splashers in the expanded Bird Bath Splash Zone, too.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams advanced to the Sweet 16 of their tournaments, although the Terps lost to No. 1 seeds Florida and South Carolina, respectively. It was the first time in school history the men’s and women’s teams advanced to the Sweet 16 in the same season.

After the Maryland men’s team beat Colorado State in the second round, Queen uttered the now-famous words “I’m from Baltimore, that’s why,” when asked how he had the confidence to ask for the last shot. Queen asked for the ball and got it from coach Kevin Willard, and he drove the lane and scored a fade-away jumper off the glass to win it.

Queen, who’s expected to be selected in this year’s NBA draft, cemented himself as a Terps star, even though he will likely spend only one season in College Park.

The women’s team had a memorable rally in the second round, too, when it fought back to beat Alabama in double overtime. The Terps trailed by 17 points in the third quarter.

Sellers finished that game with a season-high 28 points.

First pitch is scheduled at 3:07 p.m., with left-hander Cade Povich on the mound for the Orioles against the Boston Red Sox.