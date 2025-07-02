ARLINGTON, Tex. — Adolis García ran out of the box all three times he squared up the baseball Tuesday night. He didn’t fling his bat and thrash his arms as he did in Monday’s series opener, when García blasted a game-tying, three-run home run in the 10th inning.

That reaction a night earlier — regardless of the unwritten rules of respect and no smiling — didn’t age well. The Orioles piled on runs in the next inning and won handily despite García’s best efforts.

Head down, running hard, García showed in a more understated way during the Rangers’ 10-2 win Tuesday how he doesn’t always need to make the biggest swing to make an impact. García’s three-hit day finished with four runs driven home, and coupled with another strong outing from right-hander Jacob deGrom, Texas evened the series ahead of Wednesday’s finale.

It was always going to be a challenging matchup. deGrom entered with nearly 1,500 major league innings under his belt. The Orioles (37-48) rolled out right-hander Brandon Young, a rookie making his fourth career start.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But this contest unraveled to the point that infielder Luis Vázquez took the mound in the eighth inning for his third pitching appearance in less than two weeks. He still has yet to concede a run in his 3 1/3 innings spent soft-tossing balls to hitters.

“It’s not what we want to do by any means,” said interim manager Tony Mansolino. At that point, left-hander Gregory Soto had already thrown 26 pitches in the eighth, and Mansolino wanted to keep a few other relief arms fresh for Wednesday.

“You kind of get stuck, and it turns out we’ve got a guy that actually does it pretty good, so just try to be smart and use the advantages that you have and save a couple pitchers here and there, and so be it,” Mansolino said.

Regardless of the matchup between starting pitchers, to watch the game spin out of control late is discouraging for a team that put together two of their better performances in wins on Sunday and Monday. It often seems this way: a one-step-forward, one-step-backward dance that keeps Baltimore in its hole.

Young held his own for a few frames but Mansolino pulled him after just four innings and three runs. He allowed six hits, walked two and struck out four batters in his return from Triple-A Norfolk. The 26-year-old replaced right-hander Zach Eflin (low-back discomfort) on the active roster, but he started Tuesday because right-hander Charlie Morton (low-grade elbow tendinitis) was pushed back a few days and is now expected to start against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Just trying to eliminate the big innings, the crooked numbers, honestly, every outing,” Young said. “I’ve been giving up two or three, that’s bene hurting the team. It’s tough. Every time you go out there you’re trying to learn something, you’re trying to get better.”

García’s first two-run single came off Young in the third. With bases loaded and one out, García chipped a soft line drive into shallow center field, and Jonah Heim’s follow-up single scored another for Texas (42-44).

Young used a double play in the fourth to face the minimum, but he was lifted for right-hander Matt Bowman, who promptly allowed a double to García and a two-run home run to Alejandro Osuna — the first major league homer of Osuna’s career. And in the sixth, García came through once more. He chopped a two-run single over the head of third baseman Ramón Urías for his third and fourth RBIs.

“He’s a good player,” Mansolino said of García. “We saw him in the playoffs a couple years ago in ’23. He torched us, and then just kind of watched him march through the World Series and carried the team on his back in a lot of ways to win that championship. I think at times maybe he struggled a little bit this year, but the way we’ve seen him here recently, he’s been really good.”

Against Soto in the eighth, Justin Foscue broke his 0-for-44 stretch with a two-run double. Soto also plated a run with a wild pitch. That late flurry of scoring put the game to bed.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

When it comes to facing deGrom, the Orioles at least trended in the right direction. A week ago, in Baltimore, deGrom carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Colton Cowser finally broke it up with a single.

On Tuesday, facing the Orioles for a second straight outing, deGrom didn’t have the same dominance. Cedric Mullins reached base in the third with a bunt single, the first of five hits against deGrom. The loudest of those came in the fourth, when Gary Sánchez continued his hot streak by turning on a thigh-high fastball and depositing it over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.

“We needed that big hit against deGrom, and Gary got it that inning,” said Urías, who notched two hits. “Put us close on the scoreboard, so we had some life. Unfortunately, they scored some more runs and it was a big difference.”

That was all Baltimore mustered. With García the central figure, Texas blew the Orioles out. And there could be another blow more painful than a loss. Sánchez received imaging on a finger after his hand was hit by a ball late in the game. Mansolino said the concern level is low, but it’s another nagging issue for a group of catchers who have been banged up to the extreme.

“It’s baseball, you know,” Urías said. “Everything can change quickly. Hopefully we can stay as healthy as we can.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

News and notes