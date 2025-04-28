The hits keep coming, even if it’s not for the Orioles offense.

Baltimore placed infielder Jordan Westburg and catcher Gary Sánchez on the 10-day injured list shortly before Monday’s game against the New York Yankees, the team announced. Westburg has a left hamstring strain, and the injury designation is retroactive to Sunday. Sánchez is dealing with right wrist inflammation.

The latest flurry of injuries brings the Orioles’ injured list total to 13 players.

To replace Westburg and Sánchez on the active roster, Baltimore selected the contract of catcher Maverick Handley and infielder Emmanuel Rivera. If Handley appears, it will be his major league debut. The Orioles freed space on the 40-man roster by moving right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (right lat strain) and outfielder Colton Cowser (broken thumb) to the 60-day injured list.

The Orioles had already optioned left-hander Grant Wolfram and promoted right-hander Kade Strowd earlier Monday.

This won’t be the end of the roster moves. Baltimore will promote veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson to start Tuesday’s game. Gibson signed late in spring training and has spent the last month building up his pitch count in the minor leagues. His return could be valuable on multiple fronts. The Orioles’ rotation has struggled this season, and Gibson could be a stabilizer of sorts until right-handers Zach Eflin, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and Rodriguez return, each at varying times.

Gibson also was a valuable clubhouse presence in 2023.

“I know one thing: He’s going to compete every single time out,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “And he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever I’ve ever been around in a clubhouse. He pitched really well for us a couple years ago. Had a nice year in St. Louis last year. He kept us in the game more times than not two years ago and was absolutely fantastic. So, hope we get that version. I know we’re getting an unbelievable person and a human being and a real leader, and an adult in the room, which is great.”

Westburg felt hamstring soreness late Saturday during the doubleheader in Detroit, and he was out of the lineup Sunday. Catcher Adley Rutschman also missed Sunday’s game with a sore and swollen right hand, but he returned Monday. And outfielder Cedric Mullins, who battled an illness yet still played 18 innings Saturday, missed the series finale, too.

In addition to the injuries, Baltimore also claimed left-hander Walter Pennington off waivers from the Texas Rangers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Pennington posted a 3.00 ERA last year in 15 games for the Rangers but hadn’t pitched this year before he was placed on unconditional release waivers.