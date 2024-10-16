The Orioles are already making changes to their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Is their best option to look internally and promote personnel who have already been a part of the current team’s success? It could be.

If the Orioles decide to stick with the same array of coaching roles, they already have four spots to fill this offseason: two co-hitting coaches after Matt Borgschulte departed for the Twins and Ryan Fuller decided to leave the team; a bench coach with Fredí González being let go; and a major league spot with José Hernández not returning for next season.

The Orioles plan to build around their core — Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Grayson Rodriguez, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Adley Rutschman — and all were drafted and developed by the organization. Many of their coaches moved up levels in the minors with the players. Now, it may be time for them to join them on the major league staff.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The players are comfortable with them. They know them. And, as their minor league track records prove, they are successful with them.

Here are a few names the Orioles could promote:

Buck Britton, Triple-A manager

If anyone in the organization has the trust of the young core, it’s Buck Britton. He’s been in the organization since 2017, spending the last two years as the Triple-A Norfolk Tides manager. His past stops included the alternate training site in 2020 — where Henderson and Rutschman were stationed — and Double-A Bowie.

Players laud him for his baseball mind and how he takes an individual approach with them. Henderson called on him to pitch to him in the Home Run Derby. Westburg calls him his “favorite manager” and the two still keep in touch even though Westburg has been in the majors for a year and a half.

“I very much respected him as a manager,” Westburg said earlier this year. “He cares about his guys. ... I don’t have enough good things to say about him.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Under his leadership, Norfolk won the International League Championship in 2023 and Britton was named manager of the year. With his background, Britton could be a good fit as the Orioles’ bench coach.

Anthony Villa has helped young Orioles such as Heston Kjerstad and Jordan Westburg kick off their careers. (Todd Olszewski/Baltimore Orioles)

Anthony Villa, head of player development

A rising star in the industry, Villa has skyrocketed through the Orioles’ ranks at the same pace as the team’s young stars. Could he join them in Baltimore next as a hitting coach?

In 2019, after not earning a spot on a Rangers affiliate out of spring training, Matt Blood, then Texas’ farm director, offered him a job in the Arizona Fall League. Blood was hired by the Orioles shortly after and brought Villa over with him.

He’s worked at nearly every level. At the Florida Complex League, he helped Heston Kjerstad and Westburg kick off their careers. As a lower-level hitting coordinator, he spent hours helping Henderson escape a slump. Then, as the overall minor league hitting coordinator, he traded Coby Mayo a hockey stick for his bat to help Mayo fix his swing path and get his pop back.

At 30, Villa would only be a few years older than some of the players he would be coaching, but his age hasn’t been an issue at any other level.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“You can relate to him,” Henderson said. “He is fresh out of the game, so he understands what you are going through. It’s cool having him. He’s had the experience [and] he can help guide me along the way.”

Sherman Johnson, upper-level hitting coordinator

He doesn’t have the same coaching experience as the other names mentioned, but he does have nine years of minor league playing, plus a brief stint in the majors with the Angels, to pull from.

Johnson served as Bowie’s hitting coach in 2023 before getting promoted to the upper-level hitting coordinator for 2024. He may not have coached many of the Orioles’ players in the minors, but he did spend a good portion of the second half helping out the major league staff, where he was able to start forming relationships with that young core.

Mike Montville coached the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall in 2022. (Photo by Barry Gossage/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Barry Gossage/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mike Montville, Triple-A hitting coach

Although he’s newer to the organization, Montville has already had an impact on some of the Orioles’ most prized young players, including Holliday.

Montville coached the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League, where he worked with Kjerstad. The Orioles liked what they heard about him, and offered him a job in Norfolk for the 2024 season.

In May, Holliday was sent back to Norfolk after going 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts in his first 10 major league games, and tasked with adjusting his stance and mechanics. He worked with the Norfolk staff, headed by Montville, to make those changes. When he returned to Baltimore in July, Holliday showed improvements, hitting .218 with five home runs in 50 games.