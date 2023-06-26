Orioles’ Jackson Holliday named new No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline

Published 6/25/2023 10:29 p.m. EDT

Shortstop Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall draft pick last year, has spent time at four levels of the minor leagues in less than a year. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
There’s a new prospect at the top of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list.

And, for the third time in three years, that player is part of the Orioles organization.

Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was named the No. 1 prospect Sunday. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, now daily staples in the Orioles lineup, previously spent time at the top of the list.

Holliday, 19, has hit .318 in 83 minor league games across four levels since being drafted less than a year ago. The shortstop is currently in High-A.

He beat out the Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, who made his debut this month and has been electric for Cincinnati. Friday, De La Cruz became the youngest major league player in 51 years to hit for the cycle. He’s been a big part of the Reds’ resurgence, as the team has won 12 of its last 14 heading into Monday’s night game against the Orioles.

The Brewers’ Jackson Chourio, the previous No. 1, was moved down to the third spot.

MLB Pipeline selected Holliday over De La Cruz and Chourio because, they said, of his potential to be a plus hitter in the major leagues. Holliday has left-handed power and can handle the pressure of a demanding defensive position.

The Orioles had six other players ranked in the top 100: Colton Cowser (No. 15), Jordan Westburg (No. 34), Heston Kjerstad (No. 40), Joey Ortiz (No. 67), Connor Norby (No. 71) and Cody Mayo (No. 80). Westburg is expected to make his MLB debut Monday night, a source told The Baltimore Banner.

