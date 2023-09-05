Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, has found success at every level.

Now, the Orioles’ top prospect will try his hand at Triple-A, a source telling The Baltimore Banner that Holliday will join Norfolk on Tuesday. It’ll be his fourth level this year, the 19-year-old now one step away from the majors in his first full professional season. Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 draft, hit .326 with 15 extra-base hits in 36 games with Double-A Bowie.

He’s been clear that he wants to make it to Baltimore as quickly as possible. But could another promotion be in his cards this season?

The answer is likely no.

Although Holliday has shown he can handle every level with ease, the Orioles are in a tight division race and no longer in a spot where they can take a gamble on a player. Since it’s after Sept. 1, even if he was promoted, Holliday would not be playoff eligible.

Still, his rapid rise through the Orioles’ minor league season has him on pace to make his major league debut early next season. It would not be unprecedented but is still rare. Holliday — who turns 20 this December — could be the youngest Orioles’ position player to debut since Manny Machado in 2012. The Cardinals’ Jordan Walker was the only player under 21 on an opening day roster this year. There have been only select cases this decade of teenagers making their debuts, Juan Soto and Bryce Harper among the few.

While some young prospects, including Machado and Walker, skip Triple-A as part of their rapid rise, spending the rest of the season in Norfolk could be beneficial for Holliday and the Orioles. The Tides have already qualified for their postseason, which gives Holliday an idea of what late-season baseball could look like without the pressure that comes with major league playoffs. Norfolk has 18 games before the championship series.

When it does come time to promote him, how the team lines up will be in question. The Orioles already have a backlog of infielders and specifically shortstops, Holliday’s primary position. Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo have split the position this year, but Jordan Westburg and Joey Ortiz (currently in the minors) are also capable of playing the position.

It seems likely that Mateo, entering his second year of arbitration, will be non-tendered or traded this offseason, opening one roster spot. Ortiz could also be a trade candidate. He played in only 33 major league games this year, the Orioles unable to find a spot for him despite him hitting above .300 all season in Triple-A. Infield prospects Coby Mayo and Connor Norby are also on the verge of call-ups next season.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Holliday ‘didnt look out of place’ as he made the transition from high school to his first spring training with a major league club.

“I was just really impressed with how he handled everything, with how he fit in. Didn’t try to do too much,” Hyde said. “A lot of young guys try to do too much, especially in their first big league camp — especially at that age. He just was really consistent and caught the ball at short really well. I just enjoyed having him.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The Orioles will make space for Holliday whenever they feel he is ready. He’s their top prospect after all, the next wave in their rebuild as the Orioles try to not only win, but sustain success long-term.