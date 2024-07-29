The Orioles’ doubleheader Monday started with a scary moment for catcher James McCann.

McCann was hit in the nose by a 94.6 mph fastball from Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodríguez in the first inning of game one. McCann remained down on the ground, wiggling his feet in pain as trainers rushed out. As he stood up, blood rushed down his face, covering his jersey.

Orioles head athletic trainer Brian Ebel tends to catcher James McCann after McCann was hit in the nose by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. (Ulysses Muñoz)

Play was stopped for approximately 10 minutes as the trainers tended to McCann and tried to stop the bleeding. Once they had it under control, McCann opted to remain in the game and walked to first with cotton gauzes in his nostrils.

Rodríguez was already struggling with command before he hit McCann, walking four in the first inning as the Orioles took a 4-0 lead. He was immediately removed from the game and McCann used the pitching change to change into a clean jersey.

The Orioles opted to started McCann in game one with newly acquired pitcher Zach Eflin so they could give Adley Rutschman a game off.

Rutschman will start game two with Cade Povich, who was called up as the 27th man.