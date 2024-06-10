The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was bound to happen eventually.

The Orioles on Monday unveiled a multi-year partnership with T. Rowe Price that includes a uniform patch on the sleeve of Baltimore’s jerseys, with the patches to be worn for all regular-season and postseason games. The patch features the investment and wealth management firm’s bighorn sheep logo on a blue background.

The Orioles will begin wearing the uniform patch on Tuesday for the series opener against the Atlanta Braves. According to a release, the sponsorship deal was led by David Rubenstein, the billionaire and philanthropist who serves as Baltimore’s control person, and Rubenstein’s partners at Charm City Sports (Michael Arougheti, Mitchell Goldstein and Michael Smith).

“The future of the Baltimore Orioles and the City of Baltimore is bright,” Rubenstein said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome T. Rowe Price to Birdland at such an eventful time on and off the field. Our organizations share a dedication to hard work, innovation, professionalism, and integrity, and we have committed our long-term futures to this city. We look forward to a long, successful partnership as we work to bring the World Series trophy back to Baltimore.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“On behalf of the ownership group, I’d like to welcome the T. Rowe Price team to the Orioles family,” Arougheti added in a release. “We are confident that together we can achieve great things both on the field and in the greater Baltimore community.”

T. Rowe Price, which is headquartered in Baltimore, is opening a new office in Harbor Point in late 2024.

The partnership with T. Rowe Price will include ballpark signage at Camden Yards, as well as a brand presence at the Orioles’ spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida.

“We are ecstatic to enter into this partnership with T. Rowe Price and welcome them as the first organization to associate their name and brand on our uniforms,” said T.J. Brightman, the Orioles’ senior vice president and chief revenue officer, in a release. “This partnership acknowledges the strong Baltimore Orioles brand, and we are elated to bring together two Baltimore institutions to positively impact our Birdland community.”

Earlier this year, before former control person John Angelos sold the majority ownership of the club to a group led by Rubenstein, the Orioles and T. Rowe Price came close to another agreement. There was movement toward selling the stadium naming rights of Oriole Park at Camden Yards to the firm, but it fell through when a sale of the team occurred.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“This marquee sponsorship with the Orioles is an important part of a comprehensive global brand strategy for T. Rowe Price and our active management capabilities,” said Theresa McLaughlin, the head of global marketing for T. Rowe Price. “It gives us a terrific platform through Major League Baseball to reach millions of fans nationally and internationally. Through our market research, we know our clients and prospects are highly engaged and watching. We’re so excited to deepen our ties with the Orioles and bring this partnership to life. We can’t wait to get started.”