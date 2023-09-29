The Orioles pulled even for the first time on July 19 — the eve of what proved to be a pivotal four-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. They won three of four to take a lead they’d never fully relinquish; the Rays pulled even when they took the first two games of four at Camden Yards in mid-September. But the next night the Orioles won to clinch the season series — and the tiebreaker if it came to that — and they won again in the series finale as both teams clinched playoff spots.