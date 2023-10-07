“It’s been very cool to see their journey,” catcher Adley Rutschman said. “They’ve gotten a lot better since the beginning of the year. And it’s just a testament of who they are as people and as players, continuing to try to get better. They’ve always had pretty good success. But to see them just continue to want to learn more and just not be satisfied with where they’re at says a lot about them as people. And it’s cool to see how far they’ve come.”