Jordan Westburg will be an All-Star after all.

Westburg, despite being a finalist in fan voting, did not get selected as a reserve via the player ballot or a commissioner pick. He said he was disappointed by the decision, but that it was special just to be recognized.

“I was very honored, humbled to be in those conversations,” he said on Tuesday, prior to finding out he made the All-Star team. “It’s something coming into the year I never would have expected. I had confidence in my ability, but I never would have thought halfway through the year I’d be in the talks to be an All-Star.”

Well, he’s no longer just in the conversation. On Tuesday, he finally got his recognition, being named to the game as a replacement for Boston’s Rafael Devers, who is skipping the game due to lingering shoulder soreness.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles, who were a bit shocked to initially have only three All-Stars, will now have four, the same number as a year ago. Westburg will join Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Burnes as the team’s representatives at the Midsummer Classic, with the possibility of more being added in the week leading up to the festivities.

Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle were also finalists in the fan vote, and Craig Kimbrel was not selected, despite having better numbers than some of the relievers who were picked.

This will be Westburg’s first trip to the All-Star Game, and it just so happens to be in his home state. Westburg is from New Braunfels, Texas, about four hours from Arlington.

Westburg has been one of the Orioles’ steadiest players since his debut just over a year ago. He’s hitting .281 with 14 home runs, and is a near-daily fixture at second or third base. His attributes go beyond just his stat lines — his managers and teammates remark highly on his baseball IQ and the way he handles himself as a veteran, despite being in his first full major league season.

“He does everything right,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He literally does everything right, the way he prepares, the way he plays. ... He’s just very, very professional and a really, really good player. I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to manage him.”