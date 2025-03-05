FORT MYERS, Fla. — You can read all the reviews you want. Location? Check. In-unit washer and dryer? Check. Stocked kitchen? You bet.

But it’s impossible to know how the mattress might feel until your head hits the pillow that first night in an Airbnb, and that’s the situation in which Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg found himself. Westburg, who’s expected to handle primary third base duties this season, hasn’t played in a spring training game for over a week as he deals with a sore back.

The issue comes down to the mattress in his bedroom. It’s way too soft.

“I’m used to sleeping on a rock back home, and my Airbnb has a little bit of a softer mattress,” Westburg said. “It was something I was trying to be stubborn through, which was stupid of me, but I got a mattress topper and I feel much better.”

Westburg has returned to full baseball activities and he expects to be back in the lineup come Thursday or Friday. He also doesn’t expect this rest to impact his preparation for opening day.

But he did learn a lesson here. If that mattress doesn’t feel right, fix it immediately.

“I gotta sleep on a harder mattress,” Westburg said. “Just talking with other guys, I think they feel the same. I don’t know if it’s something with being athletes, softer mattresses kind of putting you in bad posture. It’s just what I’ve learned through my experience and getting older, a softer mattress is no good. I might sleep better on it the first two nights, but it’s no good for me.”

Westburg, of course, isn’t alone in this. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani travels with a mattress topper so that a hotel bed doesn’t impact him.

With about three weeks remaining in the spring, Westburg anticipates he’ll get as many as four at-bats per game closer to opening day to make up for any missed time.

The 26-year-old Westburg joked that he’s “getting old” and has felt a back spasm before, and he’s “had worse” than this one. He wouldn’t have played through it even in the regular season, though, because “I would have done the team no good trying to push through it.”

Will Westburg’s mattress experience influence his review of the Airbnb?

“I like the house,” Westburg laughed. “I like my roommates. We’re good.”