The player the Orioles’ clubhouse considers the glue of their lineup and a veteran stalwart have returned.

Third baseman Jordan Westburg, who has been on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, and center fielder Cedric Mullins were reinstated from the injury list Tuesday. In corresponding moves, the Orioles optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk and designated infielder Emmanuel Rivera for assignment.

Westburg, who has had minor aches and pains since midway through spring training, reported soreness in his hamstring after playing in both games of a doubleheader in April. He was placed on the injured list a full two days later, then suffered a setback in mid-May, halting his recovery. He was shut down, his running progression stopped, until the hamstring calmed down again.

He began his rehab assignment at the end of May and played in eight games for Triple-A Norfolk, where he had 11 hits, including six for extra bases, in 28 at-bats. Prior to the injury, Westburg was hitting .217 with the Orioles.

Westburg, an All-Star a year ago, should spend most of his time at third base, with Jackson Holliday at second and Gunnar Henderson at shortstop.

Mullins, who went on the injured list in late May with a right hamstring strain, did not require a rehab assignment. The 30-year-old still leads the team in home runs (10) and provides defensive stability in center field.

The return of Westburg and Mullins helps the Orioles inch closer to full strength. Colton Cowser and Ramón Laureano were activated last week, and Tyler O’Neill and Gary Sánchez are on rehab assignments.