Jordan Westburg aggravated his left hand again Friday night by sliding awkwardly into first base in the first inning of the Orioles’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Westburg stayed in the game at third base for the second and third innings but was pinch-hit for by Ramón Urías in the bottom of the third.

It’s the same hand that Westburg hurt Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he suffered a sprained left index finger, that injury also occurring while sliding into second.

Westburg missed more than a month this season with a left hamstring strain. He returned June 10 and hit .233 with three home runs in 12 games.

There is no word yet on the severity of the discomfort he suffered Friday night, but if he needs another stint on the injured list the Orioles might need to add another infielder to their 40-man roster, because they have no healthy infielders available. Or they could turn to someone like outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who started the season in the majors before being optioned this month.

This article will be updated.