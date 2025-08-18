BOSTON — For two games, the Orioles’ starting lineup was filled top to bottom with the sort of homegrown talent that conjures hope for the remainder of the season. But in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, a major piece of that lineup exited early with an injury.

Infielder Jordan Westburg departed with a trainer after suffering a right ankle injury. The club described it as “discomfort.” Westburg rounded second hard when Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-out single to center, but Westburg skidded to a halt and scrambled back to the bag.

A trainer and interim manager Tony Mansolino met Westburg at second. And after Westburg tested his legs with a few short sprints, he walked to the dugout.

Infielder Luis Vázquez took over for Westburg at third base.

Westburg has been on the injured list once this year due to a hamstring strain, which forced him to miss all of May. And he is just one of the many players to face injuries this season. Baltimore has struggled to keep some of their stars on the field. For instance, right-hander Zach Eflin underwent season-ending lumbar microdiscectomy Monday.

The timing comes right after one of the best games of Westburg’s career. In Sunday’s 12-0 win against the Houston Astros, the 26-year-old tied his career high with four hits and set a career high with five RBIs. His 15 home runs are tied for the most on the Orioles, and at his time of exit, he’s hitting .276 with a .799 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.