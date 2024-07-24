MIAMI — Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo exited Tuesday’s game against the Marlins after a collision behind the second base bag between himself and shortstop Gunnar Henderson left Mateo clutching his arm in pain.

Mateo left the game with what the Orioles described as left elbow pain. He clutched it tightly and laid on the ground as athletic trainers met with him. Then Mateo exited the field, still holding his arm.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 23: Albert Suarez #49 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) (Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

One batter later, Baltimore lost another player to injury. Right-hander Albert Suárez took a 102-mph comebacker off his lower right leg, and after a meeting on the mound with manager Brandon Hyde and assistant athletic trainer Patrick Wesley, Suárez departed.

The two blows in quick succession came during the third inning of the series opener in Miami, where the Orioles found themselves trailing early.

Suárez had thrown 60 pitches to that point and allowed four runs in the second inning. The Marlins loaded the bases against Suárez, and left-hander Keegan Akin was already warming up. It’s possible Suárez’s departure had as much to do with his performance as the line drive off his lower leg.

For Mateo, though, the pain looked serious. Mateo has found a home this season at second base, and while he holds a .229 batting average, Mateo’s defense and baserunning add additional value.