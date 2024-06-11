The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Orioles announced a potentially significant blow to their bullpen Tuesday, with left-hander Danny Coulombe headed to the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Coulombe has been one of Baltimore’s most reliable relievers; he often handles high-leverage situations.

Coulombe recently covered two innings Saturday in Baltimore’s victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager Brandon Hyde said that wasn’t the plan, but in a close game and with how well Coulombe was throwing, he stretched the southpaw out. Coulombe holds a 2.42 ERA with an 0.62 WHIP — the latter of which is the second lowest among all qualified relievers in the majors.

To replace Coulombe, whose placement on the injured list is retroactive to Saturday, the Orioles called up right-hander Bryan Baker.

Additionally, Baltimore activated infielder Jorge Mateo from the seven-day concussion injured list and optioned infielder Connor Norby, who made his debut last week against the Toronto Blue Jays. Norby hit a home run for his first major league hit and checked in with a single on his birthday against the Rays during a game in which his family were present at Tropicana Field.

Mateo was inadvertently hit in the head with Cedric Mullins’ bat while crouched in the on-deck circle earlier this month, which prompted his placement on the injured list. Before that absence, Mateo held down the everyday second base role. He’s hitting .246 to go along with standout defense.

Baker pitched in 46 games last year for the Orioles but hasn’t appeared in 2024. He’s struggled at Triple-A Norfolk, too, with a 6.55 ERA in 22 innings.

Coulombe’s vacancy will be felt heavily, however. Opposing hitters have an average just .172 against Coulombe when they put the ball in play, which is the sixth-best mark in baseball. The Orioles acquired Coulombe at the beginning of the 2023 season from the Minnesota Twins in a for-cash deal, and the wildcard move has paid off massively.

“Just the way he can shape the ball, honestly, to righties and lefties,” Hyde said last week, “and the way he can use different types of breaking balls with confidence and competitiveness, he’s having a heck of a year.”

The Orioles have relied on Coulombe in big moments since he arrived. And this season, especially during a stretch in June with few off days, the Orioles need their top relievers available. Without Coulombe as a setup man, right-hander Yennier Cano and left-hander Cionel Pérez will be the likeliest late-game options before closer Craig Kimbrel.

Baltimore has suffered a glut of injuries this season, although the club isn’t alone. Elbow injuries are on the rise for pitchers, and the Orioles already lost starters John Means and Tyler Wells for the season as they undergo elbow surgeries.

Still, the Orioles mostly avoided pitching injuries last year until closer Félix Bautista required Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery late in the season. Baltimore hasn’t had the same fortune this year. Including Coulombe, six other pitchers have spent time on the injured list.