MIAMI — The Orioles will be without infielder Jorge Mateo for “some time” after an MRI on Wednesday revealed a transient left elbow dislocation, manager Brandon Hyde said.

The elbow dislocation occurred when Mateo and shortstop Gunnar Henderson collided while diving for a ground ball behind second base Tuesday. Mateo left the game in pain. X-rays were negative, but the MRI showed the dislocation was transient, which means the “joint surfaces of the elbow’s three bones are separated,” according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

A timeline for recovery wasn’t clear Wednesday night. Nor is it clear whether Mateo will require an operation. He wore a large brace on his left arm Wednesday.

“He’s going to get further tests,” Hyde said. “It’s really, really unfortunate. We feel terrible for him. But we’re going to miss him.”

Mateo has been a fixture for the Orioles this season, holding down second base duties much of the year. He’s hitting .229 but offers massive upside with his speed and fielding ability.

“It’s huge,” outfielder Colton Cowser said. “Jorgie is a great player and not only a great player, just a great human being. I’m not really sure what the extent of the injury it is, but whatever it is, I have all the faith in the world that he’s going to bounce back.”

With an injured list stint looming for Mateo, Hyde said, infield prospect Connor Norby will receive regular playing time. Norby arrived on the taxi squad Wednesday and could be activated Thursday in time for the series finale.

“He’s going to be in there tomorrow, and hopefully he can give us a little spark,” Hyde said of Norby, who made his debut in June and played four games. In that stint, he recorded three hits, including a home run.

Norby, Baltimore’s seventh-best prospect, per Baseball America, has thrived in Triple-A. He’s hitting .297 with a .908 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, playing mainly second base.

He was one of three prospects who might’ve filled in for Mateo, with Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo other options. Holliday earned his debut this season and was 2-for-34 before being sent back down. He’s only recently returned to playing the field after recovering from elbow soreness.

Mayo could be the best hitter in the minor leagues, and he’s deserving of a debut as a result. Mayo was hitting .297 with a .967 OPS entering Wednesday’s games, and he can play third base and first base.