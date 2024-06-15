The Orioles are facing what could be another gut-wrenching injury to a pitcher.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish left his start Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies after five innings and 74 pitches because his elbow was “bothering him,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Bradish will undergo further tests.

“Nothing really else to say about it except we’re going to get further tests on his elbow,” Hyde said. “So he had to come out of the game after that inning.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Over the winter, Bradish received a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his throwing elbow to help heal a UCL sprain. He missed the start of the year but, since returning, Bradish has impressed. He finished Friday’s outing with a 2.75 ERA.

The Orioles have lost right-hander Tyler Wells and left-hander John Means for the season to elbow injuries that will or have already required surgery. Left-hander Danny Coulombe is on the 15-day injured list for elbow inflammation, although he said he’s optimistic he won’t miss much time.

Bradish avoided surgery during the offseason by receiving the PRP injection. He was on a tighter leash to begin his season and required extra rest between starts this month.

“It’s really tough,” outfielder Auston Hays said. “I’m gonna say a lot of prayers tonight. Just get it looked at and kinda go from there. Any time a guy has battled back from injury and they have to come out of the game, it’s really tough.”

In his latest appearance, Bradish’s fastball sat in the upper 90s. With a 98.6 mph two-seam fastball that struck out Bryce Harper in the first inning, the right-hander threw the fastest pitch of his career. Bradish’s four-seam fastball velocity was up 1.5 mph on average over usual, and his two-seamer (or sinker, depending on personal naming preference) was 1 mph faster.

Bradish shook out his elbow a few times Friday, although it’s not unusual for him to do so as he adjusts the sleeve on his pitching shoulder. This time, though, it was possibly an indication something was amiss, as he got the hook after 74 pitches.

Bradish allowed two home runs — his first two of the season — but otherwise showed well against the Phillies before his elbow discomfort forced him out of the game.

“It’s really hard,” Hays said. “We’ve been together for a while now, so these are our brothers in here. So, when you see your brothers get hurt, it’s tough. I’ve gone through a lot of injuries in my career. I’ve gone through surgeries. I know everything that comes with that. I just always pray for the best that it’s not gonna come down to that.”