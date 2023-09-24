Orioles’ 5-1 victory over the Guardians gives them their most wins since 1997

CLEVELAND — The Orioles didn’t flash any leather on Sunday. They didn’t make any plays that belonged in highlight packages or produce any game-changing hits.

On this day, that wasn’t needed.

They beat the Guardians 5-1 behind a clean, well-pitched game, with starter Kyle Gibson going seven innings and the offense taking advantage of early control issues from Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. The Orioles now return to Baltimore 97-59 with their most wins since 1997.

For the second game in a row, the Orioles got at least seven innings from their starter, saving a fatigued bullpen from having to hobble together coverage. On Saturday, John Means went 7 1/3 innings, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh. A day later, Gibson went into the eighth, facing one batter before his day ended. He allowed only two extra-base hits, doubles from José Ramírez in the fourth and David Fry in the eighth. The Guardians scored only one run off him, a RBI groundout in the fourth.

This has been Gibson’s value all season, the ability to provide a solid start while eating up innings. Gibson, on a one-year, $10 million deal, had his 17th quality start. His stuff doesn’t always overpower opposing batters and he’s had his fair share of bad starts, but he’s been able to consistently take the ball every time he’s asked without showing signs of being overworked. He’s thrown 187 innings, and, with at least one start to go, could pass his career-high of 196.2 he set in 2018.

On the other side, the Orioles took advantage of McKenzie’s short outing. McKenzie walked six in the first two innings, the Orioles able to send in three easy runs. Adley Rutschman went 2-for-3 with two walks, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Both of his hits were doubles, giving him another 30-double season in his second major league year.

Cedric Mullins, who has quietly been showing frustrations with his performance at the plate, broke a 0-for-18 streak with a RBI single in the fifth.