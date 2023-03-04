Kyle Gibson is ready to shoulder heavy load as young Orioles staff grows

SARASOTA, Fla. — As right-hander Kyle Gibson sees it, he stands at the eye of the storm that is the Orioles’ starting rotation competition.

“I would like to think my rotation spot is secure, barring a spring training meltdown here,” he said.

He could even see himself taking the ball on opening day in Boston at the end of this month.

Those decisions will come later, once the array of starting options all have an opportunity during spring training, once the 71 players in Sarasota for camp are whittled down to the 26 that will board a plane and head to Boston.

Kyle Gibson (48) chases after a fly ball that goes out of bounds at Ed Smith Stadium during the second inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 3/3/23. The Baltimore Orioles tied the Pirates, 1-1, in the Florida Grapefruit League matchup. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Behind Gibson, there’s left-hander Cole Irvin — although even he, acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics this winter, at least acts as if the competition includes him. Beyond Irvin, though, is a mystery. Right-hander Dean Kremer followed Gibson and cruised through three strong innings during Friday’s 1-1 tie with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and nine other options are out there for three available spots.

It’s the talk of camp.

Dean Kremer (64) delivers a pitch at Ed Smith Stadium during the fourth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 3/3/23. The Baltimore Orioles tied the Pirates, 1-1, in the Florida Grapefruit League matchup. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias declared the rebuild over, and as such, there are fewer position battles than most recent spring training camps. But the rotation battle swirls onward, even as Gibson — signed as a free agent for one-year, $10 million — avoids the rain and wind.

“I’m not getting too wrapped up in that,” Gibson said, “but I would like to think I’m going to be one of those five guys.”

Gibson began his Orioles account Friday in fine form. While he allowed three hits, they were all singles through the middle. He’ll accept seeing-eye singles, particularly with the strong defenders arrayed behind him.

He also delivered first-pitch balls to the first seven batters he faced, although he rebounded to retire the side in order in the second inning on an efficient 11 pitches. At this point in the spring, making his first appearance, the result means little.

The fact he completed two healthy innings means more, particularly as he represents the lone veteran in the rotation — and one of the few in the clubhouse at all.

Kyle Gibson (48) delivers a pitch at Ed Smith Stadium during the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 3/3/23. The Baltimore Orioles tied the Pirates, 1-1, in the Florida Grapefruit League matchup. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Manager Brandon Hyde was impressed with how Gibson’s outing progressed.

“I thought he had really good stuff,” he said. “I know he felt good after that second inning, so that was a good sign.”

Gibson wasn’t brought to Baltimore to miss bats at a high rate. With the Phillies last year, the 35-year-old posted a 5.05 ERA and didn’t contribute much to Philadelphia in the postseason. But he covered 167 2/3 innings, making him a proven innings eater.

At the time he was signed, the chance Gibson would be the opening day starter seemed slim. Elias, however, didn’t sign the front-end starter many had expected Baltimore to pursue, turning Gibson from a back-end rotation leader to the presumed ace.

“I don’t worry too much about opening day,” Gibson said. “If I get a chance to throw opening day, that would be great. Boston is one of my favorite places to pitch. It will be a lot of fun either way.”

Gibson noted how the front office will have a better idea of how to organize a five-man rotation than he does, taking into account how certain pitchers can create matchup issues for opposing teams when thrown on back-to-back days.

If spring training is any indication, having Kremer following Gibson (although it was out of the bullpen Friday) was a positive look. Kremer retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in his last appearance before he leaves Monday to represent Israel in the World Baseball Classic, with his changeup especially deceptive.

Dean Kremer (64) delivers a pitch at Ed Smith Stadium during the third inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on 3/3/23. The Baltimore Orioles tied the Pirates, 1-1, in the Florida Grapefruit League matchup. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“The goal is to build volume and then get a real feel for where your stuff is against competition,” Kremer said.

Friday went a long way to achieving that.

“I think [he’s] as ready as can be,” Hyde said. “He looks strong and ready to go.”

A returning star

Looking around the infield ahead of Friday’s game, Brian Roberts wondered aloud where he might’ve fit in during his prime.

“As a bat boy, maybe,” the longtime Orioles infielder joked at Ed Smith Stadium, serving as a visiting instructor. “I would’ve been happy to back one of them up.”

Roberts, who played second base in Baltimore between 2001 and 2013 and featured on two All-Star teams, was struck by the “size and athleticism” of the infield he’s working with this week, especially Gunnar Henderson. He remembers a 3-year-old Jackson Holliday resting on his knee. Now, Holliday is a 19-year-old patrolling shortstop just taken with the top overall pick in last year’s draft.

Jackson Holliday (87) poses for a portrait during Photo Day at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on 2/23/23. The Baltimore Orioles’ Spring Training session runs from mid-February through the end of March. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Both players are part of an exciting group in Baltimore, just ranked the No. 1 farm system in the league, per Baseball America, for the first time in the organization’s history. Roberts couldn’t remember a time the Orioles had been stacked with so much talent, and with it, he sees the club embarking on an upswing.