The Orioles are calling up outfielder Kyle Stowers, a source with direct knowledge told the Baltimore Banner. A subsequent roster move has not yet been announced.

Stowers is off to a strong start at Triple-A Norfolk, slugging 11 homers in 36 games. He is hitting .240 with an .856 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the Tides. He was a standout in spring training, too: the 26-year-old hit .256 with an 1.011 OPS.

Stowers made his major league debut in 2022 and featured again in 2023. His first stint lasted 34 games, and while he performed well (with a .253 average) his second sting was less promising; Stowers played in 14 games at the start of last season but was sent down after hitting .067.

Stowers then dealt with injuries in Triple-A but still cranked 17 homers at that level last year.

Baltimore has a glut of outfielders, which has complicated Stowers’ path to playing time. Outfielder Colton Cowser made the roster out of spring training this season and has played well. It remains to be seen where Stowers fits into the outfield equation now, with Austin Hays nearing a return from the injured list for a calf strain.

Meanwhile, Cedric Mullins has been stuck in a rut at the plate. The center fielder is in the midst of a 5-for-54 stretch and was out of the starting lineup Saturday and Sunday.

