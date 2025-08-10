The pomp of the Orioles’ Hall of Fame induction set up for a vibrant atmosphere at Camden Yards on Saturday night. There were speeches from Adam Jones, Joe Orsulak and Tom Davis. The 30,778 fans present belted out their appreciation for the greats of years past, and when first pitch arrived, they belted out their appreciation of a current great.

In the bottom of the first inning, the three-run home run from Gunnar Henderson sent Baltimore’s faithful into raptures. This is a lost season, and disappointment is valid. But Henderson’s blast still gave the crowd something for which to cheer — a moment of light in a dark year, a reason to yell and scream and enjoy a night at the ballpark.

The air was sucked out of the stadium shortly after.

Like so many nights this season, the on-field product hasn’t given much for fans to believe in. They packed in for Jones, Orsulak and Davis. Then they trudged out after right-handers Brandon Young, Yaramil Hiraldo and Corbin Martin yielded 11 runs in an eventual 11-3 defeat to the Athletics.

Part of this, of course, is the product of a trade-deadline sale that included four relievers departing the organization. The arms out in the bullpen are inexperienced at best. Injuries have played a role; Young is starting partially because right-hander Zach Eflin is on the injured list, but also because right-hander Charlie Morton was traded to the Detroit Tigers.

And Saturday, like many nights this year, underscored what is now painfully apparent: The lack of major investment into the pitching staff has resulted in ample lopsided losses.

That can be fixed this winter ahead of the 2026 season, but it won’t be easy. It will take either considerable muscle on the free agent market or in trade negotiations.

In the meantime, fans can yell for the induction of three new members in the Orioles Hall of Fame. They can yell for the swing from Henderson in the first inning.

Then they must think of a brighter future as they watch Young and others cough up a lead, and as they witness Athletics right-hander Jack Perkins — making his second career start — retire 15 batters in a row.

Young had shown flashes of stability over his last three appearances, in which he allowed five earned runs in 15 innings. He only completed six innings once in the first nine starts of his major league career, coming in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of July. But even in shorter spurts, Young had been giving Baltimore a chance to stay in the game.

The regression Saturday can be laid at the feet of several elevated pitches, such as a middle-middle cutter that Shea Langeliers clobbered for a two-run homer in the first inning. The Athletics catcher has been on fire — he entered with a 1.049 on-base-plus-slugging percentage since July — and he throttled the center-cut pitch at 109.3 mph.

Former Oriole Adam Jones salutes the crowd at a ceremony where he was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame before Saturday's game. (Nick Wass/AP)

That was an inauspicious start. But Young got out of the frame and stranded two runners in the second. Then, in the third, his outing unraveled.

Singles from Langeliers and Nick Kurtz brought Brent Rooker to the plate with no outs. Again, Young missed in a place he cannot miss: over the heart of the plate. This time, it was a splitter left up, and Rooker blasted it for a three-run shot. A sixth run scored on Young via former Orioles prospect Darell Hernaiz’s sacrifice fly ball, and Young’s night was done.

The six-run, three-inning performance was the shortest of Young’s nascent career. And the bullpen effort that followed only further deflated a fan base that showed up in force for the Hall of Fame inductions of Jones, Orsulak and Davis.

Hiraldo and Martin conceded five runs in the fifth inning, although only two were earned because of Hiraldo’s two-out fielding error. The onslaught featured run-scoring doubles from Langeliers, Rooker and Gio Urshela.

With it, the cheer from earlier evaporated. The good old days brought Orioles fans in force; the reality of the present may have sent them home early.