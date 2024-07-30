At the end of spring training, the Orioles sat Cade Povich down. He has a future with the big league team, they told him, but he needed to get his walk rate down.

His numbers started to improve in Triple-A. Povich walked 21 in his first 56 2/3 innings before his call-up in early June. Those adjustments, though, haven’t translate to the majors yet — he walked 18 in his first 33 innings, having two games with no walks but also two with five.

On Monday, the Orioles recalled Povich as the 27th man to start game two of a doubleheader, and once again he struggled with command. He walked five batters for the third time in his major league career as the Blue Jays beat the Orioles 8-4.

“It’s just, sharpen up the command. It’s the five walks,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “The wasted pitches arm side up, the really deep count, understanding how to put someone away, it’s command-based a little bit for me.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Povich pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out just one. He started his outing by getting two quick outs, then allowed a double, a walk and an RBI double before he could finally get out of the first inning.

The second was taxing for him as well. His pitch count climbed into the 50′s as he walked two — including one intentionally — and allowed the Blue Jays to score two runs. The walks and inefficiency continued to hurt him as Povich had the second-shortest start of his young major league career.

Povich, who was returned to Triple-A following the game, said he doesn’t know why his Triple-A success hasn’t translated to the majors yet but that he intends to find out.

“I think I’ve been able to learn from every outing all my life,” Povich said. “I obviously learn a lot more up here and what needs to be better. Just allow myself to take some time and figure out what that is and continue to get better from it.”

It may be some time until he gets another chance with the Orioles, as they now have Zach Eflin, who started game one of the doubleheader, to fill a rotation spot. They also have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to add another starting pitcher before the trade deadline.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Povich was only credited for three earned runs as the sloppy defensive play continued. The Orioles recorded three errors — two from Jordan Westburg moving over to shortstop and one from first baseman Ryan O’Hearn — and have 10 in their last eight games.

Westburg was drafted as a shortstop but has split his time between second and third in his major league career. On Monday morning, Westburg took grounders at shortstop and got his first career start there in the nightcap. He made his first error in the second inning, allowing Steward Berroa to advance to third. Berroa was able to score later that inning.

In the fourth, Berroa again benefited from a Westburg mistake, reaching first on a Westburg throwing error. He scored later that inning.

“We didn’t play a very good baseball game,” Hyde said.

Povich’s start was short, but the Orioles bullpen was at least pretty fresh considering the team only used two relievers in game one of the doubleheader. Jacob Webb finished the fifth and Cole Irvin took the next three innings. Craig Kimbrel, who blew two saves last week, gave up a run in the ninth.

Colton Cowser and Westburg were responsible for all of the Orioles’ runs, each hitting homers. Cowser also added an RBI single.