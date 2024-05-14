The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Adley Rutschman is running out of firsts.

His first hit and first homer were taken care of in 2022 shortly after he debuted. Then came his first opening day start in 2023 — when he went 5-for-5 — first walk-off, and first playoff experience. Earlier this year, he checked first grand slam off.

But the slugger had never hit two home runs in a single game before.

At least not until Monday.

Rutschman’s two home runs were the only bit of offense the Orioles produced in their 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays in their first meeting of the season. Baltimore dropped back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

The first Rutschman home run came in the fourth, traveling 425 feet to right-center. The other came in his next at-bat in the sixth, this one going to the flag court. They were his seventh and eighth home runs of the season, bringing Rutschman to second on the team behind only Gunnar Henderson, who has 12.

In addition to his work at the plate, Rutschman also was behind it for Corbin Burnes’ six-inning, one-run outing. Burnes only struck out two, his fewest since the Orioles acquired him in February, but his strikeouts were effective. His curveball with two outs sent Davis Schneider spinning in a circle to end the third, and his slider got Alejandro Kirk swinging to close out the fourth.

Burnes’ one run was allowed in the sixth. He walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr., then allowed a single by Bo Bichette. Daniel Vogelbach hit a RBI single to drive in the run. The inning, and Burnes’ day at just 85 pitches, was quickly ended by a double play.

Manager Brandon Hyde brought in Craig Kimbrel next, who pitched a clean seventh. Kimbrel has not given up a run in his three appearances since being removed from his closer spot on Friday, pitching now twice in the seventh and once in the 11th.

Yennier Cano had the eighth, surrendering a home run to Daulton Varsho to tie the game, then walking two before he was replaced by Danny Coulombe. He got Daniel Vogelbach to ground into double play, thanks to Jorge Mateo’s handy glove work at second. Coulombe has inherited 10 runners this season and allowed none to score.

Jacob Webb took the ninth, and then the start of the 10th as the game went to extras. His 10th was not as strong as the inning prior. Webb gave up a single to Ernie Clement, which advanced Cavan Biggio, the ghost runner, to third. Webb was then replaced by Keegan Akin, but Biggio was able to score as Varsho grounded out.