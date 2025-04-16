By the time the Orioles fans who braved a windy, cold night at Camden Yards had a reason to jump out of their seats, the team already had a sizeable hole from which to climb out.

There was another lackluster start from Charlie Morton. The offense sleepwalked through another matchup with a left-handed starting pitcher. And while the three runs scored in the seventh and eighth innings made this 6-3 series-opening loss to the Cleveland Guardians respectable, there are still questions around where this team goes from here.

Hours after general manager Mike Elias issued a vote of confidence in the team he assembled, the loss drops Baltimore to four games below .500 for the first time since July 7, 2022.

While only 16 games have been played, there was a growing discontent that could be felt on a chilly night at Camden Yards. There were pockets of boos, particularly as right-hander Charlie Morton’s start unraveled in the fifth.

Morton, one of the starting pitchers Elias signed this offseason, has yet to impress. He has conceded four or more runs in each of his four starts, and while his outing began more strongly Tuesday than some of his recent showings, it ended poorly. Morton allowed a two-run homer to Steven Kwan in the fifth as part of a three-run frame. And after allowing the leadoff batter to reach in the sixth, manager Brandon Hyde pulled him.

Cionel Pérez, the left-handed reliever who has been relegated from high-leverage roles to mop-up duty, allowed that inherited runner to score. A sixth run came home later in the inning.

The offensive output Tuesday was under scrutiny in part because it came against a left-handed starter, Logan Allen. Hyde has steered away from playing some of his most promising young left-handed hitters against southpaw starters, instead turning to Jorge Mateo and Ramón Laureano.

But as Mateo and Laureano stumble to a 2-for-27 start to the season at the plate, it’s harder to justify the opportunities given to them while young, talented players aren’t given a chance to prove themselves in a left-on-left matchup.

Elias attempted to justify it earlier Tuesday. There needs to be opportunities for a variety of players to keep everyone fresh. They added right-handed bats for a reason. And over 162 games, far more than 13 position players are required, and players need in-game at-bats to be ready for big moments.

That’s true. But when Elias continued by saying “we’ve got a lot of young, hopefully frontline hitters that are better against opposite-handed pitching right now, which is natural,” the question becomes how do those players improve if they aren’t given chances in left-on-left matchups? And with how the replacements are performing, will their development really come at the cost of much offense?

“They do get exposure to same-handed pitching in the minors, but doing it at the major league level is a totally different thing,” Elias said. “And balancing that exposure versus all the stuff that I just said before, it’s, I guess, more art than science and you try to pick your spots.”

Left-handed hitting outfielder Heston Kjerstad was instead employed to lead off the ninth inning, entering against hard-throwing closer Emmanuel Clase. He worked a six-pitch at-bat but struck out.

The irony of Baltimore staying away from many of its lefties — Kjerstad, Jackson Holliday and Ryan O’Hearn — is that the first three Orioles hits through seven innings came in left-on-left matchups. Outfielder Cedric Mullins accounted for two of them, including a solo home run to center field against left-hander Joey Cantillo.

Later in the frame, Mateo broke his 1-for-13 skid to begin the season with an opposite-field double. It was his best swing of the season. But earlier, Mateo and Laureano came to the plate with Mullins in scoring position. Laureano struck out and Mateo flew out.

Catcher Gary Sánchez, a player who will receive opportunities to give Adley Rutschman occasional nights off, hadn’t started much better at the plate. He entered his eighth-inning plate appearance hitting 1-for-18. But Sánchez helped spur a momentary comeback attempt as he lined a single into left field to score a second run in the eighth.

Hours earlier, Elias said he still sees the Orioles as a playoff team. He emphasized how it’s early in the season, how injured players would return and how the starting rotation would improve.

The Orioles didn’t carry their end of the bargain later Tuesday night. They lacked much energy until late, and the murmurs of discontent from the crowd were audible.