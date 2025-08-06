PHILADELPHIA — This wasn’t Dean Kremer at his best, but it sure wasn’t the worst that the Orioles right-hander could’ve produced against a strong Phillies lineup. And yet, anything short of perfection might not have been enough for Kremer to power Baltimore to a win given the sagging offensive performance.

The Orioles dropped their second game at Citizens Bank Park in deflating fashion. On Monday, it was a bullpen collapse. On Tuesday, in a 5-0 loss, Baltimore’s bats turned into twigs against right-hander Taijuan Walker and a stout Philadelphia bullpen.

Eight balls left bats at 100 mph or faster in the game Seven of them came from Phillies hitters, and Jordan Westburg’s first-inning single marked the lone loud contact from an Orioles player.

As much as it can be said for a team that is 12 games under .500 at 51-63, Baltimore appeared to have some momentum as July winded to a close. The Orioles rattled off a five-game winning streak that included three wins with 11 or more runs scored. But since the July 31 trade deadline came and went — and since key contributors such as Ryan O’Hearn, Cedric Mullins and Ramón Laureano departed — the wind has appeared to leave Baltimore’s sails.

The Orioles have lost five of their last six games. They’ve been shut out twice in that span.

An additional cause for concern came in the sixth inning, when the Orioles removed outfielder Tyler O’Neill because of right wrist discomfort. This was only O’Neill’s second game back from an illness that impacted him while the team was in Chicago. And O’Neill has been on the injured list twice this season due to neck and shoulder maladies.

Kremer labored in the second inning and gave up three runs between Brandon Marsh’s RBI double and Max Kepler’s two-run homer. The hanging curveball to Marsh was about as poor as Kremer’s placement was all night, but Kremer worked past that divot to complete six innings.

The four runs on eight hits Kremer allowed were in line with his 4.35 ERA this season, and Kremer has been consistently average — and that’s far from a bad thing, considering the volatility of Baltimore’s pitching staff. Kremer has worked into the fifth inning in each of his 23 starts, and despite a rocky second inning and Bryson Stott’s RBI triple in the fourth, he once again gave the Orioles a chance.

There just didn’t seem to be much of a chance Tuesday night.

