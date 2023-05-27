Perhaps the reason these two games against the Texas Rangers are so disappointing is because there have been so few games like this for the Orioles this season. They haven’t lost a series since the beginning of this month, and in the time since then and now, the baseball has been exemplary.

Two games in the grand scheme of 162 are hardly an accurate litmus test for what’s to come. The bulk of Baltimore’s 52 games played thus far have been competitive and encouraging. On Saturday, however, the 5-3 loss to the Rangers was filled with hard-hit balls right at defenders, baserunning errors and a bullpen that allowed Texas to add on.

Coupled with Friday’s 12-2 loss, the Orioles have experienced this losing feeling in consecutive days for the first time in nearly two weeks.

With Saturday’s loss, the Rangers (34-18) overtook the Orioles (33-19) for the second-best record in Major League Baseball.

Baltimore entered this six-game homestand against Texas and the Cleveland Guardians on the back of a strong road trip that featured five wins in six games. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays and took a series from the New York Yankees.

But the stout pitching and timely offense from those games didn’t carry over to Camden Yards, where right-hander Grayson Rodriguez scuffled and was sent down after allowing eight earned runs in the series opener Friday. And even with right-hander Dean Kremer’s quality start Saturday, there wasn’t enough offense to support the 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball he produced.

Early this season, against this same opponent, the Orioles found much more success. They roughed up left-hander Andrew Heaney for seven runs in an eventual lopsided win in Texas. But for all the hard contact against Heaney in his second meeting with Baltimore on Saturday, the Orioles had trouble mounting much of a threat during Heaney’s season-high seven innings.

There was Austin Hays’ solo homer in the seventh inning to give a spark of life, but at that point a narrow deficit had inflated to four runs. And in the ninth, the back-to-back two-out doubles from Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías cut the deficit and led to an intriguing finish. But on the whole, the Orioles hit nine balls with an exit velocity over 100 mph. They only got four hits from them.

Kremer worked his second longest outing of the year. When he departed the mound midway through the seventh, he earned a hearty ovation from the 37,939 fans at Camden Yards on Saturday. He continued what has been a strong month of May by working into the seventh inning for the second time in his 11 starts this season.

Kremer labored through the second frame, throwing 26 pitches in the inning while allowing a run, but he found a groove from there. Although a second run crossed in the fourth when Josh Jung doubled and Jonah Heim singled, Kremer worked scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth to give Baltimore’s offense a chance.

But once Kremer issued a one-out walk in the seventh, manager Brandon Hyde called for right-hander Bryan Baker out of the bullpen. A Leody Taveras double and Marcus Semien single brought home two runs to widen the gap.

And the gap expanded from there, when a relay throw to left-hander Keegan Akin, covering first base, went awry for a run-scoring error in the eighth.

In two consecutive innings, the Orioles ran into a third out on the bases. Infielder Adam Frazier followed catcher James McCann’s double with a single to right, and third base coach Tony Mansolino sent McCann home. But the throw from Adolis Garcia in right beat McCann by a mile. And in the third, Jorge Mateo was left standing on third base as Texas doubled him off at second — the hit-and-run attempt having failed.