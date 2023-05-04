Orioles shut out in 6-0 loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke won for the first time since last August and the Kansas City Royals snapped a 10-game home losing streak by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Greinke (1-4) won for the first time in 14 starts, allowing just three singles in five innings and striking out three. He threw only 44 pitches —- his fewest in a start since tossing 43 for Arizona at Boston on Aug. 14, 2016.

The Royals won their second home game of the season to improve to 2-13 at Kauffman Stadium.

Pasquantino homered into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a fourth-inning lead in a game that lasted just 1 hour, 59 minutes. He doubled in another run in the sixth to put the Royals up 2-0.

The Royals knocked Kyle Gibson (4-1) out of the game with four runs in the seventh, highlighted by Pasquantino’s second RBI double.

Gibson allowed six runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings, with no walks or strikeouts — the only start of his career in which he had none in either category.

“I thought he was really good into that seventh inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We were down a couple, he gets an out and then kind of a squibber through the infield and a sac fly, we’re down 3-0.”

Anthony Santander had a pair of singles for the Orioles, who were shut out for the first time since Oct. 1 against the Yankees.

“Bottom line is we didn’t score,” Hyde said. “Tough time offensively tonight.”

Transactions

Baltimore designated RHP Joey Krehbiel for assignment and acquired C Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

Up Next

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (1-0, 4.07 ERA) will face RHP Jordan Lyles (0-5, 6.11) in the rubber game Thursday. —