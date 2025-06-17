TAMPA — The Orioles should know George M. Steinbrenner Field, the temporary home of the Tampa Bay Rays as Tropicana Field undergoes repairs from damage caused by Hurricane Milton last October.

If players didn’t grow up in the organization — and therefore didn’t play in rookie league games here — then they likely spent their spring in Florida and would have played Grapefruit League games against the New York Yankees in this ballpark. Many players made an extra effort to get to the stadium in March knowing they would have seven games here this year.

And if all of that somehow doesn’t apply, then the players almost certainly have played on the road against the Yankees during the regular season. The American League East leaders modeled the dimensions of this stadium off their Bronx home.

The Orioles also underwent a full pregame on the field — something they normally wouldn’t do in a city with a heat index of 103 degrees — just in case they needed an extra reminder of how this stadium feels.

So all that’s to say, the Orioles are familiar with this ballpark, even if it’s their first time playing a major league game here. It should have given them a bit of an advantage compared to a team coming in with no experience here. Yet, it did the opposite. The Orioles, a team riding a resounding 11-2 win the night before to complete a sweep over the Angels, were eaten alive by small ball, weak contact and a lackluster offensive performance as the Rays took the first game of the four-game series, 7-1.

While Zach Eflin hasn’t been his sharpest at times this season, in his last three starts, as he pitched to a 1.83 ERA across 19 2/3 innings, he was back to his usual self. But on Monday, Eflin allowed seven runs in five innings, his second-worst outing since the Rays traded him to Baltimore last July.

The first run can be credited to the dimensions — Josh Lowe‘s 334-foot home run would have stayed in every other stadium, and likely been an easy out for the right fielder. But in the second inning, a bunt that was hit only 34.8 mph escaped a diving Eflin and brought in a run. And in the third, another infield single brought in a third run, one of several instances of the Rays taking advantage of weak contact to move the line.

In the fourth, it was a pickoff error, allowing a runner to get on base and turning what would have been a solo home run for Brandon Lowe into a two-run shot. By the fifth, it was back-to-back doubles along the very tight left-field line that got Eflin and let in the final two runs. That prompted a visit from the Orioles’ trainer, pitching coach Drew French and interim manager Tony Mansolino. Eflin immediately waved them off and finished what would be his last inning.

Adding to Eflin’s woes was the performance of the Orioles’ offense, which sputtered versus Rays starter Ryan Pepiot. They scored just one run against him, a solo home run from Adley Rutschman in the fourth inning, as Pepiot spun a career-high eight masterful innings and struck out 11.