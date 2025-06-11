It was supposed to be the day the Orioles blew a sigh of relief.

Jordan Westburg, who they consider their most consistent hitter and defender, was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday afternoon and back in the lineup for the first time since April 26. Cedric Mullins, their strongest defender and home run leader, was also activated after two weeks away. There are more hitters out — Tyler O’Neill, Gary Sánchez and, as of Tuesday night, Jorge Mateo — but the return of Westburg and Mullins, coupled with Colton Cowser and Ramón Laureano last week, was expected to be a turning point.

Instead, it was another reminder of how far this team still has to go to climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves. The Orioles had only six hits, and the Tigers beat them 5-3 to kick off the three-game series.

The Orioles scored one run in the third. Jackson Holliday hit a single, stole second and then scored on a Gunnar Henderson single. They would not get any momentum again until the eighth. Holliday kicked if off with a double, then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from Adley Rutschman.

They would have a chance to tie it later in the inning, as Henderson doubled and Laureano walked with two outs. Ryan O’Hearn, who has been one of their most clutch hitters this season, was at the plate and quickly went up 3-0 in the count. A borderline call was made for strike one instead of ball four, extending the at-bat, and O’Hearn would go on to strike out, ending the Orioles’ chance.

Westburg followed it with a home run in the ninth — his first hit in his first game back — to put the Orioles within two, but that would be all they would be able to produce as Mullins struck out to end the game.

Cade Povich’s performance was a reminder, too, of all the pitchers this team is still missing. He earned his spot in the rotation out of spring training only out of necessity — Grayson Rodriguez went on the injured list for what was expected to be a short stint but instead has turned into an extended stay as he’s battled lat and elbow injuries. Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, both recovering from elbow surgery, are throwing bullpens but not close to a return yet.

While Povich has shown flashes, like his last start in the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Mariners, where he allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, Monday wasn’t as strong. He allowed a run in both the third and fourth, then things cascaded in the fifth. With two outs and no one on base, the next four Tigers hitters proceeded to hit for the cycle — hitting a double, single, home run and triple in succession — to tack on three runs and end Povich’s day. The lefty failed to make it into the fifth inning for the sixth time in 12 starts.

The Orioles were able to finish the game with only three relievers, Seranthony Domínguez, Yennier Cano and Scott Blewett combining for 4 1/3 scoreless innings.