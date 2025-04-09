PHOENIX — The delay dragged on and on. The umpiring crew huddled near the pitcher’s mound held their hands up to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde at various points, then deigned to speak to him. They deliberated for some 10 minutes, so long that the songs at Chase Field changed multiple times, and then came to a conclusion.

After all that, the ruling was that the seventh inning ending on the bizarre sequence that left the umpires and everyone else confused. And it was hard luck for Tyler O’Neill, who was doubled off because of an umpiring gaffe.

The Orioles went on to lose, 4-3, to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the umpires on Tuesday night were an unfortunately large part of this story.

The bases were loaded with one out in the seventh. Jackson Holliday came to the plate, then hit a shallow line drive to left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made a sliding catch but — and this is the critical part — neither third base umpire Mike Estabrook nor second base umpire Derek Thomas made any sort of call. O’Neill, eyes toward third, advanced.

Meanwhile, Gurriel airmailed a throw to the back stop and Cedric Mullins, who had tagged up, ran home. Mullins’ run counted. The Diamondbacks retrieved Gurriel’s wild throw and tagged O’Neill, who stood at third. It took a bit to convince Estabrook, it seemed, that O’Neill truly hadn’t tagged up.

And from there, a lengthy review ensued. Confusion reigned. Even after the conclusion — which confirmed Gurriel’s catch and O’Neill’s baserunning out — there remains ample confusion. How did Estabrook not make any signal, be it an out or safe call, on Holliday’s liner to Gurriel? What took so long in the review? And how did Hyde keep his cool?

By that point, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had already been tossed, along with starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. The right-hander was leaving the mound when he looked back at first base umpire Laz Diaz and said something to warrant an ejection. Lovullo then came in and blew a gasket.

They were outraged, it seemed, over Diaz’s decision that O’Neill hadn’t gone around on a check swing earlier in the seventh. It would’ve been strike three. Instead, O’Neill walked one pitch later, and soon the bases were loaded against right-hander Shelby Miller. Chaos broke out again — the umpires at the center of it — and Mullins scored, slimming Baltimore’s deficit to one.

The Orioles were trailing at that point because the Diamondbacks plated four runs against right-hander Charlie Morton, who struggled for command throughout the night. Morton walked five batters in five innings.

It was the continuation of a poor beginning to his time as an Oriole. Morton, who signed this offseason for $15 million, has allowed four or more runs in all three starts. Morton limited damage in the first inning with bases loaded and no outs when he allowed one run, but Corbin Carroll bashed a solo home run in the third and Josh Naylor scored two with a double in the fifth.

The Orioles had gotten on the board in the first through Mullins’ two-run single. But between Mullins’ single and his seventh-inning double, Kelly retired 16 of the 17 batters he faced.

Baltimore had an opportunity in the eighth to draw level. Adley Rutschman singled and pinch runner Jorge Mateo swiped second base then third. But Mateo was caught between third and home when Ryan Mountcastle dribbled a grounder back to the pitcher, and Mateo was tagged out. Jordan Westburg struck out to end the frame.

That was all standard baseball fare. What wasn’t: The baffling umpiring display in the seventh that ground the game to a halt and left both teams confused.