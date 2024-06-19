NEW YORK — The Orioles and Yankees expected this three-game series in the Bronx to have a playoff-like intensity. It’s only June, but this set could have playoff implications as the two teams duel it out for the American League East title.

Well, game one on Tuesday ended up being a literal bloodbath.

By the end of the third inning, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman had already been covered in his own blood, third baseman Jordan Westburg had collided with Yankees’ outfielder Juan Soto after Soto interfered on the base paths and Aaron Judge was hit in the hand by a pitch. Westburg and Judge both left the game, Westburg with left hip discomfort and Judge to undergo tests on his left hand.

The Yankees won the first matchup 4-2. Game two on Wednesday will feature Cade Povich, making his third career start, and Gerrit Cole, the 2023 AL Cy Young winner making his first start of the season.

Albert Suárez has performed better than expected in the rotation. The minor league free agent who spent last year in South Korea has been a savior so far for pitching staff that has been riddled with injuries. On Tuesday, in his first career start against the Yankees, he struggled with command as he walked five and allowed six hits.

He did, however, escape with only three earned runs, pitching himself out of jams in every inning. His pitch count climbed quickly, with Suárez walking three in the fourth to load the bases before he was removed with two outs. Keegan Akin replaced him, getting the Orioles out of the inning. He gave up a run in the fifth, but at least provided two innings of relief after a short start.

The Orioles had five hits against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes and made it past first base just once. They found some offense in the ninth against New York closer Clay Holmes — Gunnar Henderson hitting a single to open the inning and Anthony Santander driving him in with a homer — but it would not be enough.

The injury news for both teams could be more staggering than the outcome of the game. There is no word yet on the severity of Westburg’s injury, but Connor Norby was pinch-hit for in the Norfolk Tides game, perhaps a precaution in case he is needed to replace Westburg. Norby made his MLB debut earlier this month and had three hits, including a home run, in his 14 at-bats.