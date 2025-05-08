MINNEAPOLIS — As clubhouse attendants filled large duffel bags with laundry that will be done in Anaheim, after a cross-country flight, the edges of the visiting clubhouse were filled with somber looks.

In one corner sat five veteran players: Ramón Laureano, Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn, Zach Eflin and Kyle Gibson. Their heads were huddled in discussion. One beer was visible, a needed lozenge to wash down a pitiful series sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

“None of us are enjoying losing. It definitely takes a toll on us.” Outfielder Heston Kjerstad

In another corner, the young guns — Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo and Jackson Holliday — quickly changed from their postgame showers. Their bags were packed for the next series, but their minds were on the disappointment that hovered in the air.

Tucked into his locker sat Gunnar Henderson, head down. No music played, so when Jorge Mateo spiked a rubber ball against the wall, it echoed around the room before it bounced to a stop, remaining on the floor.

Those who took time to speak with assembled members of the media said all the right things, but the scene inside Baltimore’s clubhouse after the club’s fifth straight loss underscored the weight pressing down on them all. They believe in themselves despite a record that sits 10 games below .500, and they’ll arrive in California and head to the ballpark to prepare for another game in this interminable grind of a season.

But these losses? Now rising to 12 in their last 16 games?

“None of us are enjoying losing,” outfielder Heston Kjerstad said. “It definitely takes a toll on us.”

The Orioles emphasize the need for a positive mentality each day, the ability to flush the preceding loss by turning the page. But in practice the visiting clubhouse at Target Field was noticeably funereal after a 5-2 loss Thursday that featured more frustratingly ineffective hitting with runners in scoring position.

The result was a deflated atmosphere, not unlike the ones that have been apparent during the media viewing portion available postgame. When faced with microphones, these players are advocating for themselves — insisting a turnaround is around the corner.

“I still do believe that it’s still early,” said right-hander Dean Kremer, whose two-run, seven-inning start was squandered by a lack of situational hitting. “It’s really hard to not be able to go to the playoffs in the first few weeks of the season. But guys are taking the losses hard and the wins are awesome, when we get them. Just trying to take it one day at a time and try to keep things as positive as possible.”

Added Ryan Mountcastle, who’s hitting .209 with a .566 on-base-plus-slugging percentage: “It’s a tough game and you’re frustrated sometimes, but just got to keep your head up and keep moving along.”

That is an admirable perspective, but it’s harder to believe when losses pile up in this manner. For much of the year, poor pitching performances have waylaid the Orioles’ efforts to compete because they have been down early, by many runs.

But Kremer’s start was a perfect chance to finish a poor series with a win. He pitched well, and yet the offense stranded nine runners and finished 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Since April 20, the Orioles are hitting 16-for-123 with runners on second or third. And this season Baltimore is hitting .190 in those situations — the worst mark in the majors.

Manager Brandon Hyde said he sees his players “pressing” in those moments, and he said inexperience plays a role in that. Kjerstad agreed. Speaking for himself, Kjerstad said he’s trying “to do too much when you just need to dial it back and just put a ball in play.”

It’s an active topic of conversation in hitting meetings.

“All the guys up and down the lineup working hard,” Kjerstad said. “Our hitting staff, they’re fully onboard with working on approaches with all of us and just doing anything everybody can. And sometimes that work takes a little bit of time to show up, and eventually it will. It will be there.”

They have to tell themselves that. Throwing a white flag in would be to give up with 126 games remaining. But it’s getting late early — or so it feels, considering the hole Baltimore has dug for itself.

And in the clubhouse that weight was evident after another gut punch of a defeat.