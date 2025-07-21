Above Luis Vázquez’s locker in the Orioles’ clubhouse, mixed in with the hats, baseballs, batting gloves and other miscellaneous items, sits a framed photo of his grandma, Misna Aviles.

For his entire professional career, he would return to his locker after every game and have a message waiting for him from Aviles, the woman who raised him and helped him achieve his major league dreams. Last month, Aviles, after battling health problems for most of Vázquez’s life, died.

Vázquez is just a fill-in player, used only in the late innings of a blowout, either as a defensive replacement or as a position player on the mound to save the bullpen. Occasionally, he’s gotten a start when Gunnar Henderson needed a day off. As soon as an injured player is ready to return, Vázquez will likely be optioned.

Yet for him, getting this chance, however long or impactful it may be, means a great deal. It’s a way to keep making his grandma proud.

“Of course she would watch basically every game. She was like my mom,” Vázquez said. “She wouldn’t go to sleep until the games ended. There’s a bit of a time difference in Puerto Rico, but she wouldn’t go to sleep until the game ended and then she would write to me about the game. All the messages were my favorite just because I didn’t know how much time I had with her, so every message that I received felt very special.”

Vázquez’s baseball dreams began on a field in Orocovis, Puerto Rico. But, while he was chasing his goal, his grandmother was facing her own battles. When Vázquez was 12, his parents divorced and he decided to move in with Aviles. She was alone, Vázquez said, and he wanted to support her.

Sometimes, her health would be good and she would just be his grandma. Other times, he would have to take care of her.

“She at any time didn’t show any negativity or anything like that, so it’s just wanting to be there for her out of the kindness of your heart, my heart,” Aviles said. “It’s the right thing to do. ... She would do the same for me. ”

In 2017, Vázquez was selected by the Cubs in the 14th round of the draft. Starting his professional career was exciting, but it meant one major caveat: He had to leave his grandmother. As he climbed through the levels, his dream was always a topic of conversation.

“She was my support through a lot,” he said.

Last season, Vázquez finally was called up for his MLB debut. Aviles, due to her health problems, couldn’t make the trip to Chicago. But she watched on television and of course sent him a message after.

“There were just a lot of emotions knowing that she was watching me make my debut and play,” he said. “Obviously wanted her to be there, but still having her being able to watch was special.”

He didn’t have an extended stay in the majors, playing in just 11 games and going 1-for-12, and he was designated for assignment in January. The Orioles picked him up shortly after and activated him in June to provide infield depth after Jorge Mateo was placed on the injured list and Emmanuel Rivera was designated for assignment.

As he made his way to Baltimore, Vázquez said, he was praying every night that Aviles could hold on just a little bit longer. He didn’t want it to happen during the season, when he would be alone and away from his family. He hoped, against odds, that he would be home in Puerto Rico during the offseason when the day came.

That unfortunately didn’t happen, and she died in June.

“For whatever reason, I think God had another plan,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m still very thankful that I got to spend a lot more time with her.”

If the season had gone the way the Orioles had planned, and injuries hadn’t piled on top of poor performance making this already a down season, Vázquez likely wouldn’t be with the team. But, if there’s one positive to a lost season, it’s that players like Vázquez get a chance to be on a major league roster.

He’s had just one hit in 13 at-bats — plus three scoreless pitching appearances — but he is getting to be a major leaguer, just as his grandmother hoped he would.