The Orioles did not clinch a playoff berth in front of their home crowd this year.

But a spot in the postseason is within their reach. Their magic number is two, and it can go down with a combination of Orioles wins and losses by the seventh-best team in the American League. The Twins are currently that team, but they are only one game behind the Royals and the Tigers.

With off days for the Orioles and the Twins on Monday, Baltimore’s next chance to clinch is Tuesday. Here’s what it will take.

The Orioles need to beat the Yankees in the series opener in New York. The Twins have to lose to the Marlins OR the Royals need to lose to Washington.

And, while claiming a playoff spot is likely, winning the American League East might be too big an ask for the Orioles. They aren’t all the way out of it. The Yankees have a 6-game lead and can win the division Tuesday with a win.

If the Orioles win the AL East, they will skip the wild card round and begin the playoffs in the American League Division Series on Oct. 5. If they don’t, they will play in the best-of-three wild card series beginning Oct. 1.

The Orioles currently have a four-game lead for the top wild card spot. If they maintain that, they will host that series.