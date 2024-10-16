After Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc on Florida, the Orioles are donating at least $250,000 to support recovery efforts for their spring training community. Baltimore partnered with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to raise funds for resources to respond to the damage around Ed Smith Stadium.

The Orioles announced Wednesday that they will also match donations up to an additional $250,000 to aid families in Sarasota and Manatee counties, bringing their total potentially to $500,000. If that target is reached, The Patterson Foundation in Sarasota will provide an additional $100,000.

“In times of crisis, it’s essential for us to stand together as a community,” Orioles owner David Rubenstein said in a statement. “We hope that this match challenge inspires our fans and community members to give generously and help provide immediate relief for those affected by Hurricane Milton.”

Hurricane Milton made landfall last week near Sarasota as a Category 3 storm, and it was the second hurricane to hit the region in a two-week span, following Hurricane Helene. The impact has been severe, with flooding and an absence of power still an issue throughout the southeast.

Last week, an Orioles spokesperson said initial assessments of the Ed Smith Stadium complex, where players work out throughout the year and where Baltimore plays its spring training games, did not suffer significant damage from the storms. The ballpark was serving as a staging area for the utility company Florida Power and Light.

“I commend the Baltimore Orioles for living their values of strengthening our community by supporting their fans, friends, and neighbors in their second home,” Roxie Jerde, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, said in a statement. “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of collaboration that is at the heart of Season of Sharing.”

Also, during spring training, all net proceeds from the Orioles’ 50/50 raffle will be donated to All Faiths Food Bank. The Orioles said they will partner with All Faiths Food Bank to host neighborhood food distribution events from Ed Smith Stadium.

“By supporting both Season of Sharing and All Faiths Food Bank, we hope to alleviate some of the financial and food insecurity burdens faced by families affected by the hurricane,” said Mike Arougheti, part-Orioles owner, in a statement. “Our hope is that these efforts will provide a pathway for families to regain stability and peace of mind as they recover.”

The Orioles aren’t alone in raising funding for hurricane relief funds. Major League Baseball announced it is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross for recovery efforts. The New Orleans Saints set up a donation drive for food, water and other supplies ahead of their game Sunday. The DeVos family, who own the Orlando Magic, pledged $600,000.

The hurricane ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play. As a result, the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Rays don’t expect to play their season opener at Tropicana Field on March 27.

Some of the Orioles’ stars also figure into recovery from Hurricane Helene. The Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, are holding a silent auction that includes autographed items from Jackson Holliday and Grayson Rodriguez, with proceeds going toward relief efforts in North Carolina.