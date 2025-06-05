SEATTLE — The adjustment from Adley Rutschman is small, but in the context of timing at the plate, the small can loom large.

For much of this season, the Orioles catcher used a toe tap as part of his load at the plate. Last month, when discussing his inconsistent start to the season, he said he “unconsciously” formed the toe tap during the winter but stuck with it because he found it a useful timing mechanism.

Well, when Rutschman recorded three singles in Tuesday’s series-opening win against the Seattle Mariners, the toe tap was gone. And on Wednesday, when Rutschman throttled a pitch 415 feet into the right-field seats for a game-tying home run, there was no toe tap.

The development was interesting, and coupled with Heston Kjerstad’s two-run triple in the seventh, it drove Baltimore to a 3-2 win, sealing the series before Thursday’s finale.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The close result supplied the Orioles with their fifth straight win — a run that has them daring to believe they can recover from their 24-36 record.

Rutschman, the former first overall pick whose selection gave direction for the rebuild in Baltimore, hasn’t performed at the level he expects of himself this season — and that carries over from much of 2024, when his production dried out.

Even with three hits Tuesday, he entered Wednesday’s game with a .214 average. It appeared that his timing was an issue. That is, Rutschman was early on off-speed offerings and late on fastballs, and, as a result, he didn’t hit either well.

The sinker from right-hander Emerson Hancock hung up in the middle of the strike zone, so it was an ideal ball for Rutschman to drive. He hasn’t taken advantage of mistakes like those much this season, though, so to see Rutschman unload on the pitch is a positive, even if it comes as part of a small sample.

Extending Rutschman’s results to May 15 provides a slightly larger sample, although he still used a toe tap in his load for much of that time. Including Wednesday’s homer, Rutschman has notched 15 hits in those 16 games (a .254 average).

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He isn’t alone in slumping. Kjerstad has faced a challenging stretch, both defensively and at the plate. His inability to reach a ball near the right-field line (Statcast considered the fly ball to have a 95% catch probability) eventually led to the first run off left-hander Cade Povich.

Kjerstad entered with a .195 average despite two knocks in Tuesday’s win. But he came through at a critical juncture Wednesday by driving a two-run triple into the right-field corner off right-hander Carlos Vargas in the seventh. Vargas had issued two walks amid two strikeouts to begin the inning. Then, with two outs, Kjerstad cleared the bases when he pulled the low cutter down the line.

Those runs gave Baltimore a lead it held on to. Povich pitched well, holding the Mariners to two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He faced trouble in the fourth — beginning with Cal Raleigh’s leadoff double to elude a sliding Kjerstad — but minimized that to one run.

Povich lost his command in the sixth, though, by hitting the leadoff man and walking the next batter. It immediately turned into a run when Raleigh singled. Right-hander Yennier Cano, who entered with a man on third, got out of the mess when he induced a ground ball to shortstop Gunnar Henderson that turned into a forceout at the plate.

And from there right-hander Seranthony Domínguez, left-hander Gregory Soto and right-hander Félix Bautista posted zeroes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For all the struggles of this season, the past week has brought a more positive emotion to the clubhouse. It will heighten if Rutschman — now toe tap-less — can turn this year into a more productive one.

This article will be updated.