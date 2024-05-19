The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Cedric Mullins didn’t show anything externally — no visible sigh of relief or display of jubilation — but there was reason to be excited.

The Orioles outfielder hid it well; he’s a veteran who has been through slumps before. But, with two run-scoring knocks in Sunday’s 6-3 victory for Baltimore over the Seattle Mariners, there was the clearest sign yet that Mullins was figuring it out.

He entered Sunday’s game at Camden Yards on a 3-for-35 skid. He hadn’t recorded two hits in a game in nearly a month. He had only driven in one run since April 28.

During this stretch, manager Brandon Hyde gave Mullins time off to work on his swing out of the public eye and without the daily pressures of winning games. Mullins bunted for a hit in Saturday’s game, breaking a hitless streak of five games.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And then Sunday, with two hard-hit singles, Mullins seemed like himself again. The Orioles needed it, especially in the eighth inning, when Mullins’ second RBI single lashed through the right side gave Baltimore and closer Craig Kimbrel a three-run lead.

Kimbrel recorded his first save since May 3, sealing a series win for Baltimore. He’s another player who has struggled in recent weeks, who received patience from Hyde when other managers might lose it. For a fourth straight appearance, Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning, although this was his first back in a ninth-inning role.

The two of them — Mullins and Kimbrel — have the potential to be key figures in Baltimore. Mullins’ defense in center field is enough to keep him in the lineup on a nearly daily basis, but should his bat come around to the levels of recent seasons, he elevates the Orioles’ outfield construction.

And Kimbrel was signed this offseason for $13 million to replace the injured Félix Bautista. There could be movement at the trade deadline for more relief help, but until then the Orioles need their closer to look more like the Kimbrel of Sunday.

Even with seven hits against him, right-hander Corbin Burnes was dominant. He matched his season high with 11 strikeouts and induced 19 whiffs — including seven with his slider. Burnes recovered well from his most recent outing, when he recorded a career-low two strikeouts as a starting pitcher.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Burnes allowed a run in the second off Luis Urías’ RBI single, but he faced little adversity the rest of the way. He completed six innings and outpitched right-hander George Kirby, one of Seattle’s marquee rotation options.

Gunnar Henderson jumped all over Kirby from the start, blasting his fifth leadoff homer of the season (and third homer in three games) to raise his season tally to a league-leading 15 long balls. The pace from Henderson has been sensational; if he continues this way, Henderson would club 55 homers — which would pass Chris Davis’ single-season franchise record of 53.

But Henderson wasn’t alone in breaking through against Kirby. The Orioles hit 10 balls at 100 mph or faster, with eight of the nine players in the starting lineup contributing one of those hot shots. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn cranked his sixth homer of the season, and catcher James McCann doubled home second baseman Jorge Mateo.

On top of that, Baltimore could take heart in the positive results from a few players showing signs of a turnaround. Mullins drove Colton Cowser home in the third inning. Cowser, meanwhile, posted a three-hit game that included an RBI and a double — further distancing himself from a quieter stretch at the beginning of the month.