The winning streak was in jeopardy.

All night the Orioles would inch within a run of the Marlins, but they couldn’t quite catch up to them. Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez went 4-for-5, reminding everyone why he’s the MLB leader in batting average.

But Baltimore kept at it. And, in the seventh, the combination of rookies and veterans came together. That formula has proved to be successful all season, and on Saturday it held up again as the Orioles came from behind to beat the Marlins 6-5 to win their seventh straight.

“They’ve done it a lot this year,” pitcher Kyle Gibson said of the offense. “It gives the team in general a lot of confidence to know you are never out of a game.”

In that seventh inning, with the Orioles down by one, 22-year-old Gunnar Henderson hit a home run to right to tie the game. He stood at the plate and admired his work before dropping his bat and rounding the bases. It was his 14th of the season, second on the team to Anthony Santander.

Then it was the veterans’ turn. Austin Hays, fresh off his first All-Star start, singled. Adley Rutschman, in his first full major league season but already a household name, did the same as Hays. And Santander sealed the deal, knocking in Hays to give the Orioles the lead.

“We understand that no matter what the score is we can come back,” Henderson said. “We can string together at-bats and just get people on base. Then we’re dangerous with guys on base.”

Their efforts salvaged what could have been a worrisome day for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins left the game in the second inning, limping off after running on a fly ball that turned foul. The team announced he had right quadriceps tightness.

Mullins recently returned from a right groin strain that took him out for a month. On Friday, Mullins had his first stolen base and home run since the injury, a signal, manager Brandon Hyde said prior to Saturday’s game, that Mullins was feeling like himself again.

The Orioles will check on Mullins Sunday morning. Colton Cowser replaced Mullins in center field, making his Camden Yards debut.

And, while the Orioles kept their winning streak alive, another one came to an end. The rotation had gone at least six innings in eight consecutive starts, but Kyle Gibson couldn’t match that.

Still, Gibson salvaged a start that, at one point, looked like it would end in the second inning. He flew through the first inning, retiring the side on six pitches. Gibson, though, allowed five singles in the second, including one that ricocheted off his left foot. He was checked out but remained in the game.

Gibson gave up four of his five runs in the second but made it through 5 1/3.