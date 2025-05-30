The view of Camden Yards that fans have become accustomed to seeing during the Orioles’ pre- and post-game shows on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will soon be no more.

The shows will be relocated to a space in the B&O Warehouse beginning next homestand, multiple sources familiar with the network’s plans told The Baltimore Banner, ending the familiar backdrop of the field behind the host.

The current studio will be turned into a demo suite that the Orioles will use to show prospective buyers, the sources said. They do not know what will happen to the thousands of dollars worth of equipment that is currently in the space.

Sources worry the move will create technical problems that will impact the quality of the show. Aside from losing the sweeping view of home plate, the sources are also concerned the host and production crew will feel removed from the game.

Digital shows such as “MASN All Access” and “PNC Series Insight” are currently filmed in the warehouse studio.

A spokesperson for the Orioles confirmed the move and said more details will be released at a later date.

The team intends to move the rest of the lower press box to add a home plate restaurant and suite, as outlined in the lease agreement they signed in 2023, but they did not specify when that move may occur and have not provided any updates on a timeline.

In January, the Board of Public Works approved a Maryland Stadium Authority financing plan that will allow for $135 million in renovations to the stadium. Some renovations have already begun, like the installment of a temporary sound system, but more, including a new video board and permanent sound system, will be completed this offseason.